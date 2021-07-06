There’s a new burger joint in the neighborhood—Jucy Lucy opened in May at 138 Nassau Avenue at McGuinness Boulevard. The menu features 4 oz burgers, which come in singles, doubles, and triples. The namesake Juicy Lucy, is two patties stuffed and oozing with cheese, for $13. For vegetarians, there’s a veggie burger that comes with tzatziki sauce and pita. Currently, all the food is under $15, making this an affordable spot to spend the afternoon.

Jucy Lucy has typical bar appetizers like nachos, chicken tenders, onion rings, and soft pretzels. They also have fried ravioli, a popular dish from St. Louis, hot dogs, sandwiches, and flatbreads. There are 16 beers on draft, including New York State brews from Five Boroughs, Montauk, Blue Point Brewing, and Catskill. They sell a few hard seltzers from Bud Light and Founders and have a full bar.

The real selling point of Jucy Lucy is its patio, which has ample seating for groups and umbrellas to provide shade. Diners can sit inside as well, at the long bar with TVs or at tables. Currently, it opens at 4 pm Wednesday through Friday and at 3 pm on the weekends. For now, Jucy Lucy is open until 1 am on Fridays and Saturdays, until midnight on Wednesday and Thursday and 11 pm on Sundays. The owners seem to support New York hockey and have played Islanders games, as well as other sports, on the bar’s TVs.