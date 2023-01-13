Greenpoint’s Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) has charmed the neighborhood with its seasonally-inspired menu and greenery-clad design.

The restaurant’s owner and beverage director, Billy Van Dolsen, has shared the recipe for one of Sereneco’s most popular appetizers, the Whipped Ricotta.

The restaurant's owner and beverage director, Billy Van Dolsen, has shared the recipe for one of Sereneco's most popular appetizers, the Whipped Ricotta.

Sereneco’s Whipped Ricotta appetizer among other seasonal dishes. Photo: Nicole Franzen

Sereneco’s Whipped Ricotta

Yield: 16 oz.

Ingredients

1 pound of ricotta cheese (Calabro brand preferred)

1/3 cup of honey

1.5 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons of orange blossom water

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

1 teaspoon of coarse black pepper

Handful of chopped raw pistachios (garnish)

Handful of thyme leaves (garnish)

Focaccia or similar bread (to accompany)

Directions