Local Greenpoint brewery and taproom, Keg and Lantern, is opening a new taproom location in South Williamsburg at 104 South 4th Street. The new location, which Keg and Lantern dubbed Southside, will have a soft opening next week on January 19.

The Southside spot will be Keg and Lantern’s third location in Brooklyn. The first Keg and Lantern brewery and taproom opened in Greenpoint in 2009, with a second brewery and taproom opening in Red Hook in 2020.

Keg and Lantern showed off the Southside space with an Instagram reel.

Keg and Lantern’s Greenpoint location at 97 Nassau Ave. is a craft beer brewery, plus a casual bar and restaurant with tasty pub fare, a varied beer list, and TVs that attract all types of sports fans, showing the recent World Cup and upcoming Super Bowl.

The cozy taproom is known for daily food and beer specials like wings and draft beer on Mondays, fish and chips with draft beer on Fridays, and pitchers with pretzels on Saturday and nachos on Sunday.

Keg and Lantern’s draft beer and wing special on Mondays, as shown on Keg and Lantern’s Instagram.

Keg and Lantern’s main food menu includes an extensive amount of quality bar food starting with small plates like nachos, chili, and spinach and artichoke dip. Next, the menu lists a variety of chicken wing flavors, burgers, and sandwiches like a steak fajita wrap, grilled cheese, and a reuben.

Keg and Lantern’s beer list includes several hazy IPAs, lagers, and pilsners, plus a selection of seasonal options and cans to go. The bar also offers several delicious cocktails like a Maple Old Fashioned.

Keg and Lantern prides itself on offering “a wide range of beers and specializing in foeder fermented sour ales and hazy IPAs” according to the website. “We have worked hard to provide a selection of beers as diverse as the clientele and unique tapestry of the neighborhood,” the website reads.

Keg and Lantern showed off the interior of the Southside space, still under construction, in an Instagram reel.

Keg and Lantern’s South Williamsburg taproom is currently still under construction, but the taproom’s team told Greenpointers that it is “on track for the soft opening” on January 19. The new location hopes “to finalize loose ends after the soft opening” and have “a grand opening party sometime in the beginning of February.”