We’re bidding farewell to 2024 and, in the process, looking back on the year it was in Greenpoint and Williamsburg.

I’ll admit—it’s pretty thrilling to be a part of such a vibrant area with no shortage of stories to work on. Below are the stories you shared, rallied for and against, or perhaps prompted you to attend a community board meeting. Some got a lot of eyeballs and attention, others less so, but I’d like to think they’re all worth your time.

I’m also incredibly proud of our tiny editorial team and freelancers. We might not have the same access to resources as other news outlets, but we still broke quite a few stories, many of which ended up making city-wide (and even nationwide!) headlines. Each day, I see the direct impact of our reporting, much of which owes a great debt of gratitude to our highly engaged readership. Your DMs and impassioned emails form the basis of many a story, and our ears are always open.

G train shutdown

You heard it here first on Greenpointers, and we’re thrilled to say it’s (mostly) in the rearview mirror: the G train shutdown was undoubtedly the biggest news out of Greenpoint this year due mainly to the fact that our only train line was out of commission for six whole weeks. We all more or less survived it, though the intermittent threat of surprise weekend work still lingers.

Armed moped robberies

This summer saw a spate of similar robberies in the Greenpoint and Williamsburg areas. Armed thieves made off with Rolexes and iPhones before fleeing on some form of motorized scooter. In a rare twist, one even took place inside a restaurant. As far as we know, none were ever resolved.

Openings and closings

Businesses come and go at a breakneck pace ’round these parts, but these were a few notable examples. For openings: Pan Pan Vino Vino, Veselka, Kellogg’s, Bagel Joint. For closings: The Springs, Saint Vitus, Esme, Crest Hardware, Greenpoint Beer and Ale Co. (sadly, there are too many closings to choose from).

Brat summer started in Greenpoint

Charli xcx, poet laureate of coked-up party girls everywhere, released her latest album, Brat, jump-starting an international phenomenon appropriately dubbed “brat summer.” While everyone and their mother were doing the “Apple” dance on TikTok, it’s worth remembering that the craze started in Greenpoint. The neon green Brat wall first appeared on the wall outside of VITAL Climbing Gym in May, with Charli herself even performing a surprise show at the Lot radio shortly after.

New nightclubs on Franklin Street?

One place you won’t be “bumpin’ that”? The proposed Tao nightclub on Franklin Street. At least, that’s if the neighborhood gets their way. The nightlife behemoth presented plans for a new nightclub at a community board meeting in May, which was met with much skepticism from the board and community members alike. The plans also sparked immediate concern from environmental advocates, who say the club’s proposed location on the Bushwick Inlet threatens local wildlife. It didn’t help that this nightclub would be located directly across from another business’s planned nightclub. It’s been pretty quiet on the Tao front lately, but we’ll be the first to let you know when there’s an update.

The currently vacant 25 Franklin Street, where Tao plans to open. Image via Google Maps.

More environmental issues

Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be a Greenpoint year in review without some kind of environmental issue. Tenants at a loft building in Williamsburg feared that the new owner’s renovation plans could put their health at risk. Neighbors next to DKN Ready Mix said that the concrete plant has been polluting the area and causing dangerous air quality. A new school could open across from the remediated NuHart Superfund site, but families still have concerns.

Poor living conditions in the West Wharf building

Our most widely read story of the year clearly horrified the neighborhood. Affordable housing tenants in the West Wharf building complex said that management consistently neglected maintenance requests, leading to broken elevators, brown water, and mounting piles of trash. Thankfully, tenants recently won a rent decrease due to the continued mismangement.

McGuinness Boulevard redesign was finally implemented

After much back and forth, city hall gave the green light to implement the McGuinness Boulevard redesign. Department of Transportation work crews are finishing the project, which was installed from Calyer Street to Meeker Avenue.

Scandal at Williamsburg’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church

The pop girlies really impacted local news! When Sabrina Carpenter filmed a racy music video at Our Lady of Mount Carmel church late last year, it eventually ended in disciplinary action against the monsignor who permitted it, Jame Gigantiello. Unfortunately for him, that sparked a deeper investigation into his financial proclivities, and he’s been accused of mishandling nearly two million in church funds.