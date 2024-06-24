An armed robbery took place during Friday dinner service at the Williamsburg restaurant Birds of a Feather (191 Grand St.)

The story first made waves on Reddit this weekend, but now Greenpointers can confirm more details about the situation.

Around 9:36 p.m. on June 21, two unidentified males entered the restaurant and displayed a firearm and stole watches and phones from a group of diners, the NYPD tells Greenpointers. No injuries were reported.

The robbers fled westward on Grand Street via moped. They were both described as having dark complexions. One individual is described as being about 5’8, 140 pounds, last seen wearing a gray sweater. Another individual is also described as about 5’8, 140 pounds, last seen wearing black headgear and black shoes.

The investigation remains ongoing.

“We are cooperating with the police in their efforts to find and apprehend the perpetrators,” said Birds of a Feather via email. “We ask the public to help the police if anyone had any image or information about the incident. We are very fortunate that no one was seriously injured. We will review our security measures and improve where possible.”

A similar incident took place outside of the uber-trendy Carbone just a couple of days before. Two armed robbers stole a man’s $100,000 watch.