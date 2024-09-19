Any business that’s been around for nearly 100 years is bound to see ups and downs, and Williamsburg’s Kellogg’s Diner (518 Metropolitan Ave.) is no exception.

But with this Friday’s grand reopening, we’re thinking things are now on an upward swing, thanks to an exciting new team at the helm. Owner Louis Skibar, a Manhattan diner owner who’s no stranger to respectfully refurbishing local institutions, joins forces with Executive Chef Jackie Carnesi, formerly of Roberta’s and Nura. Rounding out the team is Pastry Chef Amanda Perdomo, previously of Contra and Wildair, and Bar Director Chris Amirault. Nico Arze and Matthew Maddy designed the space, aiming to honor Kellogg’s history and the aesthetic legacy of diners in general.

A spread from Kellogg’s Diner. Photo: Carissa Diaz.

The menu is “a fresh interpretation of beloved American diner classics that also incorporate inspiration from [Carnesi’s] upbringing in Texas,” a press release reads. Those interpretations include breakfast options like Guajillo Braised Short Rib Hash, Cornmeal Masa Pancakes, Texas French Toast crusted in cornflakes and served with syrup, cream cheese whip, and house-made seasonal fruit jam. For more savory lunch and dinner options, items like chicken fried steak, baby back ribs, and poblano meatloaf await (not to mention any self-respecting Tex Mex staple, enchiladas).

Perdomo’s desserts have a retro flair, with options like strawberry pretzel salad and hummingbird cake.

Currently, Kellogg’s will be open daily from 5-10 pm (with the eventual goal of 24/7 service). You can even make a reservation through Resy—looking forward one day making a 3 am pancake appointment.