The highly anticipated Williamsburg outpost of Veselka will officially open on June 5 at 646 Lorimer Street in a 1918 brick building that was once a garage and most recently a car wash.

Veselka has been a beloved mainstay in Manhattan’s East Village since 1954. The company currently operates two locations in Manhattan: the original in the East Village, plus a small outpost at Grand Central Station.

The Williamsburg location will be Veselka’s first foray into Brooklyn. This newest location has been in the works since March 2023. Last May, the company signed a 48-year lease at 646 Lorimer Street, according to Brownstoner.

Veselka and Katz’s collaboration pastrogi. Photo: Veselka

To celebrate the Williamsburg location’s grand opening, Veselka has teamed up with Katz’s, the legendary deli in Manhattan, to create a pastrogi (a pastrami-filled pierogi). This brand new menu item will only be available at Veselka’s Williamsburg location.

In addition to the pastrogi, the Williamsburg location will serve Veselka’s most popular Ukrainian comfort food in a 40-seat dining area while the rest of the space will be used as a commissary kitchen for the other locations, according to Eater.

v

Before the grand opening next week, Veselka’s Williamsburg location is opening its doors to lucky friends and family on May 29 and May 30.