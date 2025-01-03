Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It’s the first newsletter of 2025! As you emerge from what was hopefully a cozy and relaxing holiday season, catch up on the stories you might have missed.

We looked back on what 2024 had in store for Greenpoint and Williamsburg, such as the G train shutdown, moped robberies, and the birth of brat summer.

Apollo Bagels is now up and running in Williamsburg. After hefty rent increases, fellow Williamsburg businesses Da Francesco and Casa Ziki have found new locations. Gus and Marty’s shared a recipe for delicious fried feta saganaki.

Sadly, residents of a Greenpoint building experienced a fire early on Christmas Eve.

Properly dispose of those pizza boxes with new special trash receptacles in Transmitter Park and American Playground. Put your best foot forward on 2025’s first weekend—our roundup has ideas on how to spend it locally.

In and around North Brooklyn

The holiday season is over, which means that Mulchfest has commenced! Find your closest location to take that Christmas tree overstaying its welcome.

A new legal cannabis dispensary recently opened in Williamsburg.