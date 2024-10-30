This Sunday, November 3, will mark the official closing of Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. (1150 Manhattan Ave.), a brewery and taproom that served North Brooklyn for ten years.

Greenpoint Beer & Ale is hosting a Farewell Party on Sunday for the general public starting at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited, and drinks will be discounted. Beer will also be available for purchase at the party.

A tour led by assistant brewer Jessie Floyd at Greenpoint Beer and Ale. Photo: Greenpoint Beer and Ale

Greenpoint Beer & Ale opened in 2014 on North 15th Street and moved to its current location on Greenpoint’s northern side in 2020. Owner and founder, Ed Raven, has been at its forefront from the brewery’s inception.

Though Raven will not be brewing beer for the time being, he told Greenpointers that he will maintain the Greenpoint Beer & Ale Co. trademark.

“Today’s beer market is very different than 35 years ago when I began,” the owner explained to Greenpointers.

Raven continued by saying, ”Everyone from our construction crew to our servers worked hard to make us what we are today. Our brewers and can designers created some the best beer in the city. I’m proud of everything we accomplished here. Thanks for everyone’s support.”

Jessie Floyd educating visitors during a Greenpoint Beer and Ale tour. Photo: Greenpoint Beer and Ale

Jessie Floyd, an assistant brewer at Greenpoint Beer and Ale told Greenpointers that it’s “been one of the best jobs.”

“The people who I’ve had the honor of calling my coworkers have been hard working and fun. I think all of us will be sad to see our workplace go. That being said, GBA’s owner has done a good job of letting the staff know about the closure with enough time to find other jobs, say goodbye, etc. Some of the staff have found new jobs already and are very excited for their next steps,” Floyd continued.

“It has been amazing to call the Greenpoint neighborhood our brewery’s home. I’m grateful for our community of regulars, NYC craft beer, accounts that buy our beer, and of course witnessing the attention and care that Ed Raven has put into the space each and every day,” Floyd said.