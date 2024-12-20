A proposal for a new elementary school in Greenpoint has sat on the back burner for years, but the School Construction Authority (SCA) recently announced their intention to revive the plan as remediation wraps up for the adjacent NuHart Plastics Superfund site.

The SCA plans to situate the new school at 257 Franklin Street, on the corner of Dupont. Next to Greenpoint Landing, a rapidly developing waterfront area with an influx of new residents over the past decade, a new school could benefit local families whose closest option is a 20-minute walk away. However, Greenpoint residents pushed back on the location when it was last discussed in 2019, citing concerns with the school’s location next to the then-unremediated NuHart site (remediation is now in its final stages).

The NuHart site is outlined in red, the school is located in the bottom left corner, diagonal to the site.

In partnership with the NYC Department of Education and local elected officials, the SCA presented their plans in a meeting last night, meant to give locals a snapshot of the progress made on the NuHart site (and the progress still to come). When completed, the 257 Franklin Street school will offer 450 seats. The SCA shared that the school will be a 5-6 story building on 20,000 square feet. It will be air-conditioned and fully ADA accessible. A hydraulic barrier was installed under the corner of Franklin and Dupont streets in 2023, which the SCA says prevents the migration of future contaminants from the NuHart site (minimal due to remediation).

They chose the specific site for several reasons, especially its location outside of a flood zone and two readily available street frontages for pick up and drop off (Greenpoint’s litany of environmental issues also presents a challenge in finding a suitable site). According to DOE data, Greenpoint’s three public elementary schools are overutilized.

Lingering concerns over the NuHart Plastics site were at the forefront of many parents’ minds last night. NuHart gained the Superfund designation in 2010, due to two underground plumes consisting of toxic phthalates and trichloroethylene (TCE). The site started the remediation process in 2022, but some have expressed trepidation that the process did not go far enough. Plans hit a snag in January 2024 when workers uncovered toxic soil below the anticipated excavation depth, The site’s developer, Madison Realty Capital, and the state’s DEC feared that completely removing the soil could disturb the building’s foundation. The project then shifted to in-situ solidification, in which the toxic soil is mixed in with cement and creates a block. The decision to leave the soil in the ground caused unease among some environmental advocates.

Environmental authorities still need to complete NAPL recovery. Some groundwater, 12 to 14 feet beneath the surface, extends past the geographical boundaries of the site (the NAPL process removes that contaminated groundwater from extending out into those areas, such as underneath public streets). The SCA said that since DEC started monitoring the plume in 2012, it has remained the same dimensions, never reaching the school site. However, out of caution, the groundwater means that the school will not have a basement. The SCA plans to install a gas vapor barrier and a sub-slab depressurization system. They also plan to enter the project into the city’s Office of Environmental Remediation’s Voluntary Cleanup Program, providing an extra layer of oversight.

The green outline represents the groundwater, the black outline on the bottom left site is the school’s proposed barrier wall. Image via State DEC.

Where the LNAPL plume extends into the street, a recovery process for that part of the plume is underway. Image courtesy of SCA.

The project is still in the early stages. The design process will take another 1-2 years, with construction likely completed 2-3 years after that. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as this story progresses. In the meantime, click on the link here to view all the SCA documents related to the project.