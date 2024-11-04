You might have noticed work crews popping up on McGuinness Boulevard recently. The city’s Department of Transportation has now officially announced that they are underway in bringing the long-awaited project to life, with work kicking off last week.

“Our redesign will make McGuinness Boulevard safer for everyone on the street—whether you’re biking, walking, or riding a bicycle,” said NYC DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez. “We anticipate some minor delays during our implementation and we appreciate New Yorkers’ patience as we deliver this life-saving work.”

As we previously reported, while the redesign doesn’t cover the full scope of the street, the DOT will implement the redesign for the southern portion of McGuinness Boulevard, extending from Calyer Street to Meeker Avenue.

The redesign entails “the installation of pedestrian islands to improve visibility at intersections and shorten the crossing distance for pedestrians, as well as a parking-protected bike lane in each direction,” a DOT press release reads. “The new design will also include, in each direction: one vehicle moving lane, one parking lane; and dedicated space to facilitate smooth loading/unloading without blocking the vehicle or bicycle lanes during peak periods of activity.”

The move came soon after the Adams administration reversed course and gave the project the go-ahead.

Construction will last the next few weeks, with most work occurring during the day. The work builds on the protected bike lane the DOT installed in the street’s northern section off the Pulaski Bridge.

The agency aims to wrap things up by the end of the year.