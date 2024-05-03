Vroom, vroom, bitches know they can’t catch her as she speeds down the highway, but they can catch her performing at Banker’s Anchor.

Yesterday evening, Charli XCX tweeted somewhat cryptically “The lot radio – 7pm. 17 Nassau Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222.” Fans flocked to the beloved bar and radio station in hopes of catching a glimpse of the pop star who, according to social media accounts, certainly reveled in the attention.

The stunt was in service of her next album, Brat, out on June 7, promotion of which also included a new mural on the side of VITAL Climbing Gym.

This is not the first of Charli’s surprise stunts in our neck of the woods. In February, she performed a set at Bushwick’s Boiler Room.

If you missed your chance, no sweat, as Charli will return to North Brooklyn (ok, technically Maspeth, Queens) for a show at the Knockdown Center on June 11.

