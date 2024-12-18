Williamsburg’s beloved Crest Hardware (558 Metropolitan Ave.) recently said goodbye to the neighborhood after six decades of friendly advice, art shows, and plenty of plants. And now we know what will take its place—an 11-story, 75 unit rental building.

Real estate firm Green Street purchased the building, combined with adjacent lots at 536, 546, 554 Metropolitan Avenue, for $22 million. “The four properties between Union Avenue and Lorimer Street cover a combined 21,120 square feet and feature nearly 125 feet of prime frontage,” Commercial Observer reports.

Combining the lots into one entails demolishing the buildings located on those sites. The building at 536 Metropolitan Avenue contains Quimby’s Bookstore, a hub for independent publishers and zines. Quimby’s owner Steven Svymbersky told Greenpointers that he hadn’t heard any news from the new landlord, but hoped to find a new location if the building is torn down.

An unsustainable rent increase recently forced out Quimby’s neighbor, Desert Island Comics. In just a short time, the block is already looking different. However, housing (especially actually affordable housing!) is desperately needed in the neighborhood. We’re still mourning the loss of Crest, but hopefully 75 families can benefit from what’s left behind in its wake.