Greenpoint is known for many things—pierogi, Peter Pan Donuts, and a train that only sometimes works—but it’s not exactly known as a nightlife hotspot.

But that might change soon, with two proposed venues looking to open near each other in a relatively industrial part of the neighborhood. Developers, including the global nightlife behemoth Tao Hospitality Group, hope to open separate spots at 25 Franklin Street and 1 Meserole Avenue—developers presented at Tuesday’s most recent Brooklyn Community Board 1 meeting. While the teams are unaffiliated, the lots directly face each other.

Tao plans to open a new location at 25 Franklin Street, which most recently housed ArtsDistrict Brooklyn (you may remember them as an overpriced AI arts venue that apparently stiffed vendors on a lot of money). As part of their liquor license application, Tao applied to stay open until 4 a.m. and have a capacity of 1,000 patrons. A representative for Tao told CB1 that they don’t plan to stay open with 1,000 every night.

The former Northern Territory (12 Franklin St.) where a new nightclub will take over.

1 Meserole has long been vacant, but locals will remember it as the bar and rooftop Northern Territory. According to a liquor license application, the spot will be called Deuces. A representative from the project said that the space will be a community center by day and a dance club by night. They plan to host kids’ after-school programming centered around music and focus on dance and house music for late-night patrons. Like Tao, they also applied to stay open until 4 a.m., but they have a much smaller capacity for 300 patrons.

CB1 did not seem impressed with either presentation (to be fair, those people are never impressed with anything). The Tao team presented first and dipped after the board thoroughly castigated them for being unprepared, so it fell to the 1 Meserole team to explain why these two spots planned to open next to each other. 1 Meserole said they had been working on this space for two years and only recently learned about Tao’s plans to open.

v

I don’t subscribe to the NIMBY ideology, but even this zillennial can see cause for concern over two clubs opening at the same time. Frankly (franklin-y?), 1 Meserole’s presentation appealed to me more, with at least an apparent focus on community programming and job creation. Tao, on the other hand, with high-octane, over-the-top venues all over the world, seems less of a cultural fit with our vibrant but still laid-back neck of the woods. Were there no vacancies in Williamsburg?

Now it falls to CB1 to decide whether to approve their liquor licenses, but their decision is only advisory (the state’s Liquor Authority makes the final call).

Tao says it is hosting a meeting for neighbors today at 4-6 p.m., at the venue site at 25 Franklin Street.