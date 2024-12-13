Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

It may be chilly, but the sunshine is a welcome companion to all the goings-on happening in our fair neighborhood. And there was a lot this week, so here’s your rundown.

We’ve got guides for how to make the most of your holiday season—locally, of course—whether that’s where to dine out on Christmas Day or the most festive places to eat, drink, and be merry in the days leading up. One local group that’s getting into the spirit of things? The Evergreenpoint Carolers, who are returning to McCarren Park this Sunday.

An upcoming meeting will share additional information about a proposed elementary school on Franklin Street. Farmer’s market favorite Bagel Joint will open a brick-and-mortar next week.

Enjoy a new dance show at Triskelion Arts or Flip Circus in McCarren Park this weekend. For more weekend ideas, check out our roundup (this Gracie Baked pop-up at the Screen Door is one to keep on your radar).

A Long Island City-asphalt plant is working on mitigating the noxious, burning smell in eastern Greenpoint. In more environmental news, the state’s Department of Environmental Protection presented their plans to reduce combined sewer overflow in Newtown Creek—some locals say it doesn’t go far enough.

Several local spots earned Michelin recognition. One Michelin-recognized spot, Lingo, shared their recipe for this comforting yet elegant beef pie.

A devastating fire destroyed the outdoor dining area at the Moxy Williamsburg hotel. Authorties charged a Williamsburg man with drug trafficking. The 1 Java building complex, now dubbed The Riverie, is getting closer to opening.

In and around North Brooklyn

All aboard L’Industrie’s pizza bus (before the city shuts it down).

Williamsburg passersby say someone in a Kent Avenue apartment building hit them with eggs and an unknown liquid.