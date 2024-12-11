A huge fire blazed through the outdoor dining area of the Moxy Williamsburg hotel (353 Bedford Ave.) in the early hours of the morning.

The FDNY received a call shortly after 2 am this morning and were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

A view of the fire at the Moxy Williamsburg. Image: Allyson Stone.

Guests and hotel staff evacuated the building, but have since been let back in. The fire was sizable enough to prompt some neighbors to evacuate their buildings as well.

No injuries were reported. FDNY Fire Marshals are still investigating the cause of the fire.