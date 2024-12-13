Greenpoint’s Lingo (27 Greenpoint Ave.) opened last year with a modern mashup of American, European, and Japanese cuisines, and last month, Lingo gained a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide.

Lingo’s menu includes Japanese dishes like uni crispy rice and milk bread alongside burrata with yuzu kosho vinaigrette and bone marrow steak tartare with black sesame, cheddar, and nori hand wraps. One of Lingo’s most unique dishes is the beef pie, which is made with Hokkaido-style braised beef curry, bone marrow, and rosemary.

Lingo’s executive chef, Emily Yuen, has shared the recipe for her beloved beef pie, which she adapted for home cooks. Learn how to make Lingo’s Beef Pie below, and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Lingo’s Beef Pie

Serves 2-3

For the Beef Braise

Ingredients

3 pounds of beef shin, bone-in

1/4 cup of soy sauce

1/2 cup of sake

1/4 cup of mirin (Japanese rice wine)

3 cups of water

1/4 cup of sugar

1 1-inch piece of ginger

1 onion, sliced

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Place all ingredients into a braising pot and bring to a boil over medium high heat. Once boiling, turn off the heat and tightly cover the pot with aluminum foil. Place the pot in the oven and braise for 4-5 hours until the meat falls off the bone. Allow to cool slightly, then remove the beef shins from the liquid and set aside the braising liquid. Shred the beef, reserving the bones for presentation.

For the Beef Curry

Ingredients

2 cups of beef braise liquid (that was just made)

Water, as needed

150-200 grams of curry roux*, which is 2-3 cubes (depending on how strong you want the curry)

*(S&B Golden Curry, medium hot is Chef Yuen’s favorite

Directions

Strain the vegetables and any fat from the beef braise liquid. Place the strained liquid in a pot and bring to a simmer. Add the curry roux to the simmering liquid and whisk until the mixture is thickened and smooth. Add water, as needed, to adjust salt levels. Add the shredded beef back into the curry sauce and set aside.

To Serve

Ingredients

1 sheet of pie dough (store-bought is OK!)

1 cup of beef curry (that was just made)

1 shin bone (that was set aside earlier)

1 sprig of fresh rosemary

1 egg, beaten for egg wash

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spoon beef curry into an oven-safe casserole dish. Place a reserved beef bone in the center of the dish. Cover with a sheet of pie dough, cutting a hole in the middle to allow the bone to poke through. Brush the pie dough with egg wash. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, or until the pastry is golden brown and the curry is bubbling. Once out of the oven, insert the rosemary sprig into the bone. (You can lightly torch the rosemary until it smokes if you’d like.) Serve immediately.