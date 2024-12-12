It’s holiday market season in NYC! Lean in without having to brave Union Square or Bryant Park and enjoy Greenpoint-centric festive celebrations (or other things, if you’re not feeling the spirit) right here in the neighborhood.

ALL WEEKEND

CLAY SPACE MEMBERS HOLIDAY MARKET

Looking for a unique handmade gift for the person on your list who has everything? Head to the Clay Space 2024 Members Holiday Market to admire, browse, and shop artisan creations from over 50 local artists and Clay Space members. You can also meet and mingle over their ceramics and learn more about the space. The market kicks off on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. with food and drinks and also runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Admission to the market is free, and you can RSVP here.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6

DROP-OFF MOVIE NIGHT

If you need some extra time to hide the Elf on the Shelf, PLAY Kids Greenpoint is hosting a holiday movie night, dinner, and Secret Santa for kids from 6 to 8 p.m. Kiddos 4 to 8 can enjoy a screening of timeless 2004 Christmas classic The Polar Express, telling the story of a young boy skeptical of Santa who climbs aboard an enchanted train to his headquarters in the North Pole, learning about the true meaning of the holiday in the process. The night features popcorn and open (supervised) play, plus it’s requested that each child brings a wrapped gift for a Secret Santa exchange.

Pre-registration is $42 here.

SMUTMAS: A HOLIDAY PARTY

Calling all romance BookTok enthusiasts: The Smuttery is hosting their EOY celebration of all things steamy romantasy (romance + fantasy, of course) at The Buttery Bar from 7 to 10 p.m. Recap your favorite books of the year punctuated with specialty cocktails and a bit of trivia on the club’s 2024 reads, plus a White Elephant exchange (bring a used book to contribute, preferably of the romantasy genre). Festive dress is highly, highly encouraged, though the definition is open to your own imagination.

Tickets are $5.04 (including fees) and available here.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14

FAMILY STORY TIME

Despite the chaos of holiday shopping (and socializing) season, there’s no such thing as being too busy for story time. Greenpoint Library is hosting its usual Saturday Family Story Time sesh. Join for family-friendly quality time starting at 10:30 a.m. in the library’s children’s area. Along with reading books, there will be sing-alongs and other listening and learning activities for kids of all ages.

Story time is free and no registration is required.

TOY WRAPPING PARTY

Make the season merrier and brighter for kids and families in need during a Toy Wrapping Party at BK Backyard. From 1 to 6 p.m., volunteers will be wrapping toys collected by Guaranteed Karma and For Others for The Little Elves Project. Gifts will then be distributed to Providence House (Amazon gift wishlist available here) — a nonprofit providing support, essential resources, and a sense of community to those in need — families across Greenpoint and Williamsburg in time for the holidays. You can also bring or drop off new, unwrapped toys to the wrapping event.

RSVP here to participate.

WINTER WONDERLAND PARTY

Oh what fun it is to knock out a bunch of festive traditions all in one place. The Play Lab is throwing a Winter Wonderland Party for kids ages 2 to 6 featuring open play, holiday card making, ugly sweater cookie decorating, ornament crafts, letters-to-Santa station, bouncy castle, a photo booth, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Tickets for one child and one adult are $40, and any additional adults are $5 extra (there is also a sibling discount); available here.

PILATES @ PARK HOUSE

Find your ultimate mid-weekend refresh with an all-levels Pilates mat class hosted by Brooklyn House of Movement at McCarren Park House from 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. Be prepared to work your core, increase flexibility, and heighten your physical awareness all at once through a guided class of mindful movement. Bring your own mat and water.

The class is free, but a $15 donation is recommended; register here.

OPEN MIC NIGHT FOR TEENS

Know a teen with talent to spare? Or maybe you just want to give yours an outlet rather than belting the Wicked soundtrack around the house all day? Encourage them to join the Teen Open Mic Night at Goose Grease House. From 6 to 8 p.m., teens between 13 and 17 will be taking the stage to share live music, comedy, and poetry for an evening of low-pressure fun and creativity with their peers. There will also be light refreshments provided.

Performers can sign up for free here, and audience tickets are $12.51 (including fees), available here.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15

FULGRANCES HOLIDAY MARKET

For a less conventional holiday-style market, look no further than Fulgurances Laundromat. Starting at 12 p.m. until they sell out, the residency outpost and incubator for rising chefs will have chicken and veggie shawarma by Tamil cuisine specialist, Top Chef contestant, and current Fulgurances resident chef Rasika Venkatesa, gifts and merch by Studio Helmo, wine from their cellar, and raw-milk natural cheese by Coltsfoot Valley Farm.

Only walk-ins are permitted.

FOOD DONATION DRIVE

Toys aren’t the only thing families need this time of year. Mutual aid group Community is the Way is hosting a food donation drive for Food for Brooklyn at Spritzenhaus from 2 to 5 p.m. All non-expired non-perishables are welcome, but specifically small containers of oatmeal, boxed cereal, pasta sauce, and small boxes or bags of rice. Though anything donated will be put to good use and distributed to neighbors in need.