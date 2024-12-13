After two weeks of big top fun, Flip Circus will conclude their national tour this weekend in McCarren Park.

Flip has long delighted audiences of all ages with high energy performances that don’t rely on the use of animals. No seat is located more than 50 feet from the ring, guaranteeing a close up view of all the circus has to offer.

Pavel Valla Bertini performing at Flip Circus. Image courtesy of Flip Circus.

“Brazil’s favorite clown” Bubi Guiner leads a talented cast of international performers. There’s Hasan Ansari maneuvering on the Pole Mallakhamb, unicyclist Pavel Valla Bertin, hula-hooper Alexa Vazquez, dance and acrobatic group Bingo Troupe, and juggling from the Reyes Brothers. The live Fl!p Circus Band scores all the action.

Showtimes are Saturday, December 14 at 1:00pm, 4:00pm and Sunday, December 15 at 12:00 pm, 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm. For more information and tickets, check out the website here.