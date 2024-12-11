Gracie Baked is a new bakery pop-up from North Brooklyn local, Gracie Bensimon, who will be selling her sweet treats at The Screen Door (145 Driggs Ave.), a seasonal ice cream shop in Greenpoint, every Thursday through Sunday in December.

Before popping up in Greenpoint, Bensimon’s business used to be primarily wholesale. She sold cookies to coffee shops and small grocery stores around New York, however, her heart wasn’t in the wholesale game.

A selection of cookies and bars from Gracie Baked. Photo: Gracie Baked

“I started Gracie Baked because I love to bake and share my treats with others. I like to get experimental in the kitchen, play around with baking different kinds of treats, and come up with fun new cookie concoctions,” Bensimon told Greenpointers.

“With wholesale, it was more mass producing the same flavors week after week, so this past June, I decided to completely stop wholesale and focus on direct to consumer sales,” she explained.

Bensimon’s ultimate goal is to open a bakery of her own. After ending her relationship with the wholesale world, she pivoted to catering weddings and parties and doing pop-ups. She found The Screen Door when she was searching for local spots to host her pop-up bakery.

Gracie Bensimon, owner of Gracie Baked, outside The Screen Door. Photo: Gracie Baked

Gracie Baked offers a variety of cookies, brownies, cake slices, and a few breakfast items like biscuits with salted honey butter and jam, cinnamon rolls, and chocolate chip banana coffee cake loaves. Bensimon told Greenpointers that she would also like to experiment with breakfast sandwiches at the pop-up.

The most popular order this past weekend at Gracie Baked was the torched marshmallow s’more cookie, a spiced graham cracker cookie topped with a chocolate shell and torched marshmallow frosting. Bensimon said that when a customer orders it, she torches the top of the cookie to make it extra gooey.

There is also hot cocoa and drip coffee at Gracie Baked. The pop-up offers a malted hot chocolate topped with coffee whipped cream that has been very popular.

Hot cocoa and the s’mores cookie at Gracie Baked. Photo: Gracie Baked

Bensimon told Greenpointers that if all goes well, Gracie Baked will be back at The Screen Door for the month of February.

For now, Gracie Baked is open at The Screen Door Thursday and Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.