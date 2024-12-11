This Thursday, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will present a proposed modification to its plan to reduce Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) in Newtown Creek.

The DEC’s plan, which they say will be completed in 2040, will reduce CSO volume by 61%. The local group Newtown Creek Alliance (NCA) is pushing for increased CSO capture and encouraging neighbors to get involved in the fight.

“The proposed modification will capture more sewage and prevent the planned diversion of overflow to the East River, but it still leaves over 350 million gallons of untreated sewage going to Newtown Creek each year,” they shared on Instagram. NCA also advocates for a shorter timeline for implementation (they say this modification will lead to a 10-year delay in significantly reducing CSO in the Dutch Kills tributary).

In a combined system, one pipe carries both storm water and sewage to a wastewater treatment plant. Combined sewer overflow is when there is more than the system can handle, leading to runoff discharged directly into the city’s waterways. The NCA says that CSO is one of Newtown Creek’s biggest sources of pollution.

The virtual meeting will take place December 12, at 6 pm. Can’t make the meeting but still want to make your views known? You can send a letter for public comment through Riverkeeper. Send here—comments are due by December 13.