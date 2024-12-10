This week, restaurants in New York, Washington D.C., and Chicago received newly-minted stars and other coveted awards from the Michelin Guide.

Williamsburg’s Shota Omakase (50 South 3rd St.), a thoughtful 18-course sushi experience with impeccable attention to detail, received a Michelin star for the first time.

Shota joins the list of five other Greenpoint and Williamsburg restaurants with one Michelin star. These include Aska, The Four Horsemen, Francie, Oxomoco, and Restaurant Yuu.

Cecily’s new fall menu from Chef James Salazar. Photo: Tam

In addition to these starred spots, North Brooklyn is home to several restaurants that have received recognition in the Michelin Guide with Bib Gourmands, awards that highlight good food at a good value.

Two North Brooklyn spots, Greenpoint’s one-year-old Cecily (80 Franklin St.) and Williamsburg’s Bonnie’s (398 Manhattan Ave.) received new Bib Gourmand awards this year.

Other local spots with Bib Gourmands include Win Son, MáLà Project, Nami Nori, Shalom Japan, Pierozek, and Tonchin.