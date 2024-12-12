If you’re looking for a cozy local spot to eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season, you won’t be disappointed. Even without the outlandish holiday decor at The Springs, North Brooklyn is home to several spots that scream holiday spirit. Check out our list of the coziest and most festive neighborhood gems below.

Madeline’s

Madeline’s decked out for the holidays. Photo: Madeline’s

Madeline’s (113 Franklin St.) is offering a fun way to celebrate the holiday season with their annual Advent Calendar.

The bar is featuring a different cocktail special every day. Locals who imbibe all 25 drinks and complete the calendar will be awarded a celebratory bomber jacket. There will also be prizes for those who make it to the 15 or 20 tier.

The first featured cocktail is the Verte Chaud, or a Chartreuse Hot Cocoa, which will live on Madeline’s menu throughout the holidays alongside returning Coquito and Toddy cocktails.

Sunday in Brooklyn

A festive drink at Sunday in Brooklyn. Photo: Sunday in Brooklyn

Sunday in Brooklyn (68 South 2nd St.) hosts an annual après ski-style holiday pop up called “Snowday in Brooklyn,” which will run until the end of December.

Snowday in Brooklyn is a seasonal holiday pop-up takeover with delightfully over-the-top decorations, cozy blankets, and holiday cocktails.

The Snowday menu offers seasonal drinks like the frozen Polar Bear Club with rum, Aquavit, coconut, pineapple, banana, and coffee beans. Additions to the food menu include wintery bites like cheese fondue and French onion soup.

Thief

A fun Santa mug at Thief. Photo: Thief

Thief (595 Union Ave.) has been in “full magic mode” since November 13. Their holiday pop up is called “Miracle on Union” and will run until December 30.

The entire bar is covered in fun and festive decor, and the cocktail menu has been updated with items like the Christmapolitan and the Snowball Old-Fashioned, served in the Christmas-themed mugs. The food menu has cozy comfort food like slow-braised brisket sliders and chicken tortilla soup.

Teddy’s

Teddy’s in Williamsburg.

Fireplace? Check! Garland? Check! Lights? Check! Teddy’s (96 Berry St.) has it all, plus a fun sign out front that reads “fueled by beer and Christmas cheer.”

Teddy’s is one of the oldest bars in Brooklyn, and still bears some of the gorgeous original detailing from 1887. This charm and the decorations make Teddy’s one of North Brooklyn’s coziest spot to feel festive.

Bar Blondeau

Holiday Tea at Bar Blondeau.

Looking for more elevated festive fun? Get in the Wythe Hotel’s elevator and head to the sixth floor. There, Bar Blondeau (80 Wythe Ave.) is offering Holiday Tea on December 15, December 22, and December 29 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The new service is $55 per person and includes tea and savory bites like egg salad and anchovy toast with Calabrian chili and parsley and smoked salmon toast with roe, chervil and pickled onion, plus sweet bites like vanilla cream puffs and macarons chocolat.

MyMoon

One of MyMoon’s new holiday cocktails. Photo; MyMoon

MyMoon (184 North 10th St.) is a restaurant and event venue in Williamsburg that serves Spanish cuisine. It’s beautiful any time of year, but their holiday decor makes the atmosphere extra special.

While MyMoon is a wonderful choice for a company Christmas party, it’s also a good spot to grab a fun and festive drink. This year, MyMoon introduced a new holiday cocktail menu, and locals can enjoy one of the hand-crafted additions in a cozy, candle-lit atmosphere.

Westlight

Westlight’s holiday pop-up. Photo: Westlight

The rooftop bar at the William Vale hotel, Westlight (111 North 12th St.), has transformed into a magical seasonal pop-up again this year.

Westlight offers private chalets with seasonal cocktails and alpine-style fondue, plus another area called The Lodge, which is a cozy après-ski-themed bar with more festive drinks. The newest addition to Westlight’s seasonal pop-up is the a new rooftop bounce house. Note that all guests must be 21 or older starting at 6 p.m. daily.

Bell Slip Social

A decorated window at Bell Slip Social’s Grinchmas pop-up. Photo: Bell Slip Social

Bell Slip Social (7 Bell Slip), which was previously known as Our Bar and Elĕva Café, is filled with holiday spirit once again this year.

The space has been transformed into a Grinch-themed holiday spectacle with fun window displays, garland, lights, and Grinch inflatables. Even the drinks come in festive new cups.

The Second City

Williamsburg’s outpost of Second City.

Williamsburg’s Second City (64 North 9th St.) is getting into the holiday spirit with a new musical comedy show called Wreck the Halls. If you’re looking to eat, drink, and be extra merry, Second City is a great bet.

There is a bar when you enter the space, and in the theater, a large menu with food and drinks is available throughout the show. There are even mocktails and local beer from The Other Half.