Authorities charged a Williamsburg man with drug trafficking after a raid on his residence yielded huge quantities of cocaine, fentanyl, and other illicit goods.

45-year-old George Capella now faces multiple charges, including operating as a major trafficker and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Capella was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court on Dec. 5, Brooklyn Paper reports, where he was denied bail.

The December 4 raid was the culmination of a months-long wiretap investigation by New York Drug Enforcement Task Force (NYDETF) Group T-11, comprising agents and officers from the DEA New York Division, the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and the New York State Police, with assistance from the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor’ Investigators Unit. Authorities had been surveilling Capella’s residence at 151 Leonard Street and obtained warrants to search his vehicles and building.

Authorities also discovered eight loaded firearms and approximately $420,000 cash. They report that “laboratory analysis also identified a package of methamphetamine and glassine envelopes containing heroin among the drugs seized.”

“This defendant, who allegedly profited off of the misery of drug addiction and peddled narcotics in our communities, will now be brought to justice,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a press release. “I commend all of our law enforcement partners who worked on this case and made such a significant seizure of guns, cocaine and fentanyl.”