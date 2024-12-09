Smaller venues can afford audiences greater immediacy and artist’s stronger intimacy. This can be especially true in dance, where a closer look invites examination of even the most microscopic of movements. As such, Triskelion (106 Calyer St.), a neighborhood fixture and experimental arts cheerleader, seemed like the right fit for the next Peter Stathas Dance show, From Where We Ascend / Wake, playing December 13 and 14. Featuring four dancers, the piece is its own multimedia exhibit, combining documentary film, music, and intricate movement.

Below, Greenpointers spoke with Peter Stathas about the origins and ethos of his company, and what audiences can look forward to at the upcoming show. Tickets and more info here.

Greenpointers: Hi Peter! For those unfamiliar, can we start with you sharing about the origins of your dance company?

Peter Stathas Dance was formed in 2018. After a 30-year break from dance and choreography, I returned to NYC via an invitation from my good friend and peer Doug Varone to attend his DEVICES choreographic workshop. It was here that I reintegrated into the New York City scene, met a number of dancers from SUNY-Purchase (my alma mater) that I was able to connect with immediately, and had the opportunity to create and show work. Things have only grown from there, and I still work with some of those dancers today.

This upcoming show combines five works, some film and some dance. In what ways do you feel the works all speak to each other?

From Where We Ascend / Wake begins with the abbreviated film, “What We Have to Give.” This is where our “ascension” begins. It is a film made during COVID documenting the creative lives of our company members. Each ensuing dance follows a progression from that initial COVID film. Each ensuing dance follows a progression from that initial film, and the program as a whole expresses our cumulative ascension as people, as artists, and as a collective — recognizing where we came from, reconciling with where we are, and taking a collective leap towards where we have to go.

You’ve lived many lives: wildfire biology student, children’s hospital employee, movement leader. Linear or not, how do you see your own path?

I am a very curious and observant person. When something attracts me immensely I am inclined to fully explore it until it reaches an organic conclusion. Although I still love all of these adventures I’ve been on, dance is what I am most passionate and curious about.

Is this your first time presenting at Trisk, and what brought you to that venue?

This is our first outing into the Triskelion world. This year we have participated in some larger festivals and shared programs at City Center Studios and Citi Group Theatre in New York and with Visceral Dance Center in Chicago. But I very much love a smaller venue where there is an opportunity to really interact with the people of our audience. We were considering other venues but felt that, for a production of our own, Triskelion would be the right vibe and fit for this program. I’m looking forward and excited for this collaboration.

Your show also features a premiere — how has the process for building that gone?

The piece “Wake,” a trio for Mariah Gravelin, Paulina Meneses, and Lauren Twomley, is challenging for us. It blows through so much music, from Sarah Kirkland Snider to Pamela Z to Black Country, New Road to Ralph Vaughn Williams. Each movement is its own incidental piece, with the final movement pulling them into one another, like closing a fan. We’ve had scattered rehearsal periods over the year to work on this and are excited to see how it unfolds in front of an audience next weekend.

Is there anything else you’d like to add? Thank you for your time, and break legs!

It is always tenuous when you begin an open process of a new work, and so much fun getting to dive deeper into more embodied ones. I have tremendous love and faith in the dance artists. They are great guides for me and in a sense allow me to “stick my neck out” and grow with them. We are excited to bring this production to life and to bring people together, sharing in an evening of reflection and aspiration.