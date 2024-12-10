Ask around, and many parents will tell you that, while the ones we have are quality, Greenpoint is lacking in elementary schools to accommodate all the kiddos here. A recently-revived proposal to build a new elementary school at 257 Franklin Street could change that.

An upcoming meeting on December 19 will address the proposed site, located at Franklin and Dupont streets. The meeting is hosted by NYC School Construction Authority and School District 14, alongside the offices of Greenpoint’s local elected officials.

The community pushed back against the initial proposal in 2018, due to the site’s location across from the then-unremediated NuHart Plastics Superfund site. Now, the NuHart site is in the final stages of the remediation process—a new residential building has already started leasing apartments. While things have changed a lot from 2018 to today, the meeting will be a great place to address any lingering concerns you might have.

Mark your calendars for December 19 at 6 pm. The meeting will take place at P.S. 31 (75 Meserole Ave.)