Australian developer Lendlease recently announced that their 1 Java project, now dubbed “The Riverie,” will start leasing next year.

The waterfront property, comprising one block of India, Java and West streets, will house 834 units across two residential towers, topping out at 37 and 20 stories. 30% of the units are designated affordable under the Affordable New York Housing Program (a housing lottery will go live early next year, check if you’re eligible here).

A mixed-use project, the Riverie also contains 13,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

Rendering of The Riverie by The Boundary

Residents can enjoy quite an exhaustive array of amenities:

“a coworking lounge with conference rooms and private call booths; fitness center with yoga studio, sauna and locker rooms; resident lounge; demonstration kitchen; speakeasy; music room; podcast room; children’s playroom; pet-washing station; and bicycle storage, a pool and fitness deck; barbecue stations; open-air, and a landscaped courtyard.”

The development also boasts an amenity open to everyone in the neighborhood: a newly created public waterfront esplanade.

The project represents a major achievement in sustainable construction. The building complex runs on “a vertical closed-loop geothermal system, making it the largest residential geothermal development in New York State.”

However, the project also came under fire last year for allegedly using non-union labor on some aspects of construction. Lendlease has also faced scrutiny from the community over their ownership of the India Street ferry pier, which was out of commission for 18 months as repairs dragged on.

Here’s hoping that residents have an easier time than regular East River ferry riders.