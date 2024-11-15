Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

The holidays are almost here and that means you need to start planning your Thanksgiving feasts and thinking about where to shop small for gifts in the neighborhood. Don’t forget about those in need this month and volunteer at a local spot.

Sadly, Hey Kids Comics! is closing its Greenpoint storefront, but will still sell online! French bistro Citroën is also closing, while popular Manhattan bagel shop, Apollo Bagels, is opening in Williamsburg.

On Thursday, elected officials talked about Greenpoint’s recent residential construction boom.

Learn more about North Brooklyn Pipeline during a walking tour this Sunday. Find other weekend activities in our roundup.

We interviewed Cecily’s new chef, James Salazar, who also contributed a recipe to the Community Cookbook.

In and around North Brooklyn

Renters rejoice! The City Council passed a bill that shifts broker fees from renters to landlords.

A new rule stating that small buildings must use trash containers went into effect this week. Cheers to a cleaner neighborhood!