Greenpoint’s Hey Kids Comics! (157 Huron St.) is sadly shuttering the storefront that opened 3 years ago. Locals can stop by through the end of December to bid farewell.

Owner and Greenpoint local, Jason Mojica, and his son began their bookselling venture in 2020, selling comics outside on Franklin Street. After the success of the sidewalk sales, Mojica decided to open the store.

Mojica’s son selling comics outside before he and his dad opened the store. Photo: Hey Kids Comics!

Mojica announced the closure on Instagram, writing, “After much deliberation, we have made the difficult decision to close the Hey Kids Comics! retail store.” He said that the closure will not be the end of the brand as he will continue to publish the Hey Kids Comics Zine, sell graphic novels online, and attend conventions and pop-up markets.

The Hey Kids Comics Zine. Photo: Hey Kids Comics!

“The store has been an incredibly special place for us, and it makes us happy to know that it has been for our customers as well. It has been a joy to get to know so many of you and your families and to bond over our shared love of the sequential arts,” Mojica wrote.

“Our passion for this medium and our enthusiasm for playing a role in empowering kids to use it is bigger than the 250 square feet of retail space we currently occupy, so you can be sure that we will be looking for new and interesting ways to make an impact.”

An author reading at Hey Kids Comics! Photo: Hey Kids Comics!

In the post, Mojica highlighted that the store will be open through December for holiday shopping and several in-store events, including the release party for the 4th issue of the Hey Kids Comics Zine!

The post ended with thanks to the store’s customers and authors. “You made it all worthwhile.”

The interior of Hey Kids Comics storefront in Greenpoint. Photo: Hey Kids Comics!

After the post was published, heartfelt comments from tearful locals poured in, making it clear that Hey Kids Comics! will be greatly missed.