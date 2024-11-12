Popular Manhattan bagel shop, Apollo Bagels, is opening a new outpost in Williamsburg at 133 North 7th Street. This will be the brand’s third location, which they are aiming to open in early December.

The Williamsburg outpost will offer the same small menu as the Manhattan locations with plain, everything or sesame bagels. The three options can be ordered alone, as a half-dozen, or a whole dozen.

An everything bagel with cream cheese from Apollo Bagels. Photo: Apollo Bagels

Bagel spread offerings include butter, cream cheese, and jam, plus scallion or vegan cream cheese for an extra dollar. The spreads can be ordered in 8-ounce containers or as bagel sandwiches.

Heartier sandwich options include one with smoked salmon with cream cheese, capers, red onions, and dill, and another with whitefish salad with pickled peppers, mustard and cucumber. Smoked salmon and whitefish salad can also be ordered separately.

Apollo’s drink menu offers hot or iced coffee, orange juice, ginger lemonade, and still and sparkling water.