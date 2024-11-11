It’s no secret that Greenpoint has seen a recent residential construction boom. But it’s not always pleasant to live with the effects of living near work sites (dust, noise, and lack of parking, just to name a few).

Our local elected officials are hosting another meeting of the North Greenpoint Construction Task Force to foster a sense of transparency between residents and developers alike.

“Join us for a community meeting to discuss major construction projects in Greenpoint. Engage directly with developers, City agencies, & elected officials with any questions or issues you may have,” City Council Member Lincoln Restler wrote in a recent Instagram post.

A meeting of the task force took place this past May, and from many accounts, audience members took some developers to task. So if there’s an issue that’s been plaguing you (for example, the dust from the DKN Ready Mix plant on Green Street), be sure to make your voice heard.

The meeting takes place on November 14 from 6-7pm. RSVP here.