Now more than ever, it’s important to support small businesses over big corporations, and doing so locally helps keep money in our own community. Which is why Shop Small Greenpoint is coming back again with its annual fun, interactive retail crawl designed for bringing more foot traffic into local shops with an opportunity to earn prizes.
To formally join the crawl, pick up your ‘passport’ at one of 40 participating businesses (list below) spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more. Spend $10 at any of the spots and earn a stamp on your passport — three stamps will win you a limited-edition Shop Small Greenpoint tote with discounts and other gifts, eight will earn you an entry into the grand prize drawing for one of three prize packs valued at $1,000. Completed passports must be turned in at The WonderMart by December 8 to be entered.
The crawl, organized this year by The WonderMart’s Perri Salka, Coz Salon’s Meg Costello and Danielle Hartnett, and Drama Club’s Jack Sachs, takes place from November 30 through December 8 (though these are good shops to support all year round).
Supporting businesses include (map here):
Alter
Awoke Vintage Brooklyn
Bell Slip Social – Eleva Brooklyn Cafe
Big Night
Brooklyn Craft Company
Brownstone Botanical
Campbell & Co.
Cato’s Army & Navy
Charlotte Patisserie
Close Friends
Comic Book Station
Coz
Dandelion Wine
Drama Club
Edy’s Grocer
Frank Vintage
Fritz & Fräulein
Full Frontal Beauty & Esthetics Inc
GOLDPOINT JEWELRY
Grapepoint Wines
Greta – Greenpoint neighborhood coffee shop
Jesus Christ Vintage
Kaleidoscope Coffee
Line & Label
Local Color NYC Boutique
Lockwood Greenpoint
Maison Jar
Marmalade
myplasticheart
P & P Shipping & Art Supply
Parachute Brooklyn
Pilates BKLYN Reformer Studio
Proprietors Vintage & Handmade
Quaker Marine Supply
Souvenir
Sparrow Nesting
Stonefruit Botanical
Teak New York
The Beauty Compound
The WonderMart
UrbanCred
Woods Grove
WORD Bookstore