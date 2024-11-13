Now more than ever, it’s important to support small businesses over big corporations, and doing so locally helps keep money in our own community. Which is why Shop Small Greenpoint is coming back again with its annual fun, interactive retail crawl designed for bringing more foot traffic into local shops with an opportunity to earn prizes.

To formally join the crawl, pick up your ‘passport’ at one of 40 participating businesses (list below) spanning salons, flower shops, vintage stores, cafés, bakeries and much more. Spend $10 at any of the spots and earn a stamp on your passport — three stamps will win you a limited-edition Shop Small Greenpoint tote with discounts and other gifts, eight will earn you an entry into the grand prize drawing for one of three prize packs valued at $1,000. Completed passports must be turned in at The WonderMart by December 8 to be entered.

The crawl, organized this year by The WonderMart’s Perri Salka, Coz Salon’s Meg Costello and Danielle Hartnett, and Drama Club’s Jack Sachs, takes place from November 30 through December 8 (though these are good shops to support all year round).

Supporting businesses include (map here):

Alter

Awoke Vintage Brooklyn

Bell Slip Social – Eleva Brooklyn Cafe

Big Night

Brooklyn Craft Company

Brownstone Botanical

Campbell & Co.

Cato’s Army & Navy

Charlotte Patisserie

Close Friends

Comic Book Station

Coz

Dandelion Wine

Drama Club

Edy’s Grocer

Frank Vintage

Fritz & Fräulein

Full Frontal Beauty & Esthetics Inc

GOLDPOINT JEWELRY

Grapepoint Wines

Greta – Greenpoint neighborhood coffee shop

Jesus Christ Vintage

Kaleidoscope Coffee

Line & Label

Local Color NYC Boutique

Lockwood Greenpoint

Maison Jar

Marmalade

myplasticheart

P & P Shipping & Art Supply

Parachute Brooklyn

Pilates BKLYN Reformer Studio

Proprietors Vintage & Handmade

Quaker Marine Supply

Souvenir

Sparrow Nesting

Stonefruit Botanical

Teak New York

The Beauty Compound

The WonderMart

UrbanCred

Woods Grove

WORD Bookstore