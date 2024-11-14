Another week has flown by! Which means another weekend is here. And there is a ton to do in the neighborhood, from puppetry to handling pork. Greenpoint truly has something for everyone.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15

MS. J’S GREENPOINT FAMILY FUN

Is your kid prone to flipping out? Put it to good use at Ms. J’s Gymnastics! The gym is hosting a Family Fun session from 9am to 12noon for little ones ages 6 and under. Family Fun hours are for guardian-supervised open play in the Greenpoint gym. Advanced registration is recommended, as walk-ins are allowed, but not guaranteed. If you miss this one, they’ll repeat every Friday (plus on Wednesdays).

Entry is $25 + $15 for additional siblings, and free for infants under 9 months; sign up here.

KIDS CREATE

Kid-friendly fun continues at the Greenpoint Library. Keep them busy after school with an arts and crafts hour from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided by the library, and kids ages 5 through 12 are welcome (younger children may participate with a caregiver).

The event is free to attend and no RSVP is required.

JAZZ AND JOURNALING

If you’ve been experiencing a lot of thoughts and feelings lately, why not try getting them down on a page set to a soundtrack of soothing jazz? Journaling Classes is hosting a workshop at McCarren Parkhouse at 6:30 p.m. featuring mindfulness prompts by founder Emily Chertow and provided journals, writing utensils, and decor, followed by a live jazz performance starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $40 and available here.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

IMMERSIVE ART EXPO

Creation isn’t just for the kids this weekend. Owlee Café & Studio is hosting a five-hour immersive art expo celebrating Gabriella Giacona’s Solstice exhibit starting at 12 p.m. The expo, open to all ages, will feature summer-themed, warm artworks, interactive art stations like a bracelet-making workshop and clay dish making, tarot card readings, and refreshments.

The event is free, but you can RSVP here.

GREEN GUARDIANS

Help beautify Marsha P. Johnson State Park and support its biodiversity! Green Guardians is meeting at 1 p.m. to do just that in the pollinator garden. Everyone from ages 8 and up are welcome to attend, though children must be accompanied by an adult. Gloves and any other tools or materials will be provided.

The event is free, but you can RSVP here.

SUSTAINABLE SWAP MEET

Continue the green vibes during a Second Thought Creations sustainable swap meet by hosted by Emergence Arts and Alla K Arts at Greenpoint Art Space. This community-building event focuses on sustainable fashion and limiting fashion waste by giving neighbors a place to trade gently worn, pre-loved items, or mend and glamify your own garments from 2 to 4 p.m. There will also be music and refreshments.

Entry is $12.51; sign up here.

SAUSAGE MAKING

Sometimes seeing how the sausage is made is actually pretty cool. Local beloved butcher shop The Meat Hook is hosting a hands-on sausage-making intensive from 3 to 5 p.m. to show you the ropes. The class will be small enough for individualized instruction and will teach how to select the best meat, grinding strategies, recipe development, mixing and emulsifying, and stuffing and linking. Each participant will walk away with about 1 lb of sausage.

Registration is $103.22 (including fees), sign up here.

DAUGHTERS RISING ART AUCTION

Bid on gorgeous art while supporting a good cause at the ELM Foundation‘s art auction fundraiser for Daughters Rising, an anti-trafficking and women’s empowerment NGO raising money for their scholarship fund. Currently the org supports 51 young women pursuing their academic dreams and breaking cycles of intergenerational poverty and exploitation through higher education. Starting at 4 p.m., the auction will feature work from over 100 NYC artists, a raffle of prizes from local businesses, a Thai holiday market of artisanal goods made by indigenous women, and refreshments from local businesses and brands.

Admission is free, and you can RSVP here.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

TURKEY TROT AND SCAVENGER HUNT

What’s better than a turkey trot that has no running involved? A turkey trot with no running involved and prizes. North Brooklyn Open Streets is hosting their third annual trot and scavenger hunt starting at Banker’s Anchor at 10:30 a.m. and going down Berry Street, finishing with an awards ceremony and party. Prizes will be from a number of local community groups and small businesses. Team outfits are encouraged and all ages are welcome.

The event is free, but you can RSVP here.

PUPPETSBURG

Find out if your kid is afraid of (or, alternatively, loves!) puppets through a little bit of exposure therapy. At 10:45 a.m., Puppetsburg is coming to The Wild for an interactive, culturally relevant show featuring puppets crafted after figures like Greta Thunberg, Frida Kahlo, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and more for kids ages 5 and under. The 45-minute affair will also include an activity matching the show, like dancing, instruments, or dress-up. This week’s show is “Clem Takes a Bath.”

Tickets are $36 per child, and parents are welcome free; sign up here.

CLIMATE CAFE FRIENDSGIVING

It’s an eco-friendly weekend! Local climate community action group Climate Cafe NYC is hosting a Friendsgiving potluck at 1 p.m for sharing climate feelings, connecting with neighbors, and enjoying good food (especially if it’s plant-based!). The address will be sent to attendees the day before, and you can share what you’ll be bringing here.

Attendance is by donation here.

GOOD ROOM 10TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY

It’s always exciting when a business hits double digits in the neighborhood. Celebrate ten years of Good Room with music from DJ Spinna as part of his JOURNEY party, a similarly decade-old platform for open-minded and diverse music aficionados featuring a curation of genres like house, dance classics, disco, funk, and soul. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the event is 21+.

Tickets are $15 and available here.