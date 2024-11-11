Citroën, a French restaurant at 931 Manhattan Avenue, announced on Instagram that they would be forced to close at the end of the month.

The spot is known for bistro classics, creative cocktails, and fun personality touches, like the myriad skeletons stationed around the space.

Fans of Citroën, which first opened in 2018, followed along as the restaurant shared frequent updates about what they said was a “contentious” landlord situation. Unfortunately, it has now led to an eviction proceeding.

“We have endured harassment, extortion, property negligence, and concern for the safety of our staff,” they wrote. “This fight has financially drained us, absorbing $40k in damages, days of lost business, and mounting legal bills.”

They will close with a sixth anniversary party on November 30 and say they are actively in search of a new space.