Super Bowl Sunday is February 11, and although North Brooklyn is nowhere near Kansas City or San Francisco, it’s still fun to watch the big game. Here is a list of the neighborhood’s best bets for enjoying the Super Bowl at a local bar or at home this weekend.

BK Backyard

Bk Backyard’s (86 N 11th St.) lineup on Super Bowl Sunday includes live performances, DJ sets, open bars and activations from sponsors, the Puppy Bowl, a Valentine’s Rose Pop-Up by Greg’s Trees, and of course, a watch party. Plus, Mr. Taco & Yankee Doodle Dandy’s will offering up special big game specials at Bk Backyard all day.

Bk Backyard’s doors open at noon. The first event is the Puppy Bowl, starting at 1 p.m. The Puppy Bowl is sponsored by Bond Vet and hosted by Dan Schachner. You can bring your dog to compete against on a cute football field.

Registration costs $15 and includes two adult tickets, space for one dog, a free drink per person from our sponsored brands, and a Bond Vet swag bag. General Admission to the Puppy Bowl is $5. Everyone who purchases a ticket to the Puppy Bowl is welcome to stay all day.

At 3 p.m., directly after the Puppy Bowl, is the Big Game Tailgate with complementary open bars by sponsors Misguided Spirits and Heineken and guest DJ, Takes Two. Tailgate tickets cost $20 for open seating and standing room.

v

The Big Game Watch Party starts at 6 p.m. You can reserve a heated cabana or private table. Tables with TVs cost $500 and other tables cost $250.

Throughout the day, Greg’s Trees will have a Valentine’s pop-up with roses for sale and unique gifts for your loved one ranging from chocolates to desserts.

Jucy Lucy

Jucy Lucy (138 Nassau Ave.), a local hangout known for its spacious patio, is showing the Super Bowl again this year on all seven screens and offering drink specials for the big day.

Specials include Montauk Surf beer for $4, Hacker-Pschorr Weissbier for $5, and Wolffer No. 139 rose cider for $6. Seating is first come, first service, and doors open at 4 p.m.

Ray’s

Newcomer Ray’s (905 Lorimer St.), which opened this past November in the infamous space that most recently housed Cool World, is playing the Super Bowl and offering food and drink specials for the big game.

From 5:30 p.m. on, the new cocktail bar will offer $1 wings, $25 pitchers of Peroni, and $25 buckets of High Life.

Cafe Zouave

Café Zouave (759 Grand St.), a new French bistro in Williamsburg, is offering a whole menu of Super Bowl specials.

Napoleon sliders with beef, brie, tomatoes, and cornichons are three for $15. French hot dogs are two for $12. Chicken wings are six for $12 and 12 for $18. Nachos with merguez, gruyere, sour cream, and guacamole are $16.

For $35, fans can get a pitcher of beer and one food item from the menu above. Bottles of wine also come with a complimentary food item.

Threes Brewing

Local favorite Threes Brewing (113 Franklin St.) is offering some food and drink specials for Super Bowl Sunday.

Threes is featuring exclusive menu items and tiered packages for groups from Super Burrito and Gotham Burger Social Club, plus pitches of beer for $20. The brewery is also offering 10% off cases of Vliet, Logical, and All or Nothing from February 4 – 11.

Threes is not accepting reservations, with seating on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Keg and Lantern

Another local brewery, Keg and Lantern (97 Nassau Ave.), is offering trays of wings and takeout cans available for pickup if you’re having a party at home. To preorder, call the brewery at 718-389-5050.

Northern Bell

Northern Bell (612 Metropolitan Ave.), known for serving specialty craft beer from the 18th Ward Brewery, is offering a Super Bowl special on wings, also. To pre-order trays of wings and packs of beer, email danielle@18thwardbrewing.com.

Brooklyn Bowl

Brooklyn Bowl (61 Wythe Ave.) is once again hosting its Big Game Viewing Party. The upscale bowling alley will broadcast the game and commercials on all 14 screens with full concert sound. Plus, there will be drink specials available all night.

Doors open at 5 p.m. All ages are welcome, and admission is free. Super Bowl enthusiasts can pre-purchase lanes for the entirety of the game. Any lanes that aren’t booked in advance will be available on a first-come-first-served basis.

Kimchee Market

Local Korean grocery and takeout shop, Kimchee Market (191 Greenpoint Ave.), is getting in on the action. The market is offering trays of wings in quantities of 30 or 50. To order, email brooklynkimchee@gmail.com.