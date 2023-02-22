Here to save Williamsburg from sad, flavorless fare is Super Burrito, the neighborhood’s newest burrito joint located at 320 Bedford Avenue, near the corner of South 2nd Street. The two-store chain first set up shop on the Rockaway Beach boardwalk in 2017, and then moved to a nearby year-round location three years later during the pandemic.

Now, Super Burrito’s owners, Eugene Cleghorn and Sam Neely, both San Francisco natives who moved to New York 15 years ago, told Greenpointers that they always had “ambitions to grow the business” and are stoked to offer their California-style burritos to Williamsburg.

“Opening a new location in Williamsburg was a bit of a full circle moment for us,” said Cleghorn, who worked on a taco truck called Endless Summer Tacos on North 3rd Street and Bedford Avenue from 2008 to 2010.

The interior of Super Burrito’s Williamsburg location. Photo: Super Burrito

Williamsburg’s Super Burrito currently consists of a small storefront with some stool seating in addition to a few sit-down tables. The vibe is ultra casual with a counter for ordering.

But Cleghorn and Neely have bigger plans for their newest location. The pair told Greenpointers that they were thrilled when they found a Williamsburg spot that was big enough to accommodate a bar. Behind the dining tables, a door marked “cocktails” is waiting to welcome guests as soon as the liquor license gets approved. The bar will offer a new late night menu and brunch service.

The bar section in the back of Williamsburg’s Super Burrito. Photo: Super Burrito

The current menu in Williamsburg is the same as the one in Rockaway. It’s extensive, with sections of bowls, burritos, quesadillas, and sides. The bowls come with rice, beans, cheese, pico de gallo, salsa, and lettuce. Protein choices include chicken, al pastor pork, carne asada, and grilled shrimp. You could also opt for poblano pepper, vegan poblano, or a meatless bowl.

Customers are faced with the same choices when ordering burritos. There’s also an option to get your burrito “smothered” which means it comes covered in enchilada sauce and melted cheese. For the bowls, burritos, and quesadillas, you have the option to make it “super” which adds avocado and sour cream for $2. As they say, when at Super Burrito…

The menu also includes tacos filled with your choice of meat or poblano, chips and queso, and even a small kids section.

Until the bar opens, the menu’s beverage section offers a few carbonated choices like Coke, Jarritos, and La Croix, plus beer like Tecate and Merman IPA.

A carne asada “super” burrito with avocado and sour cream. Photo: Super Burrito

“Currently our most popular menu item at the Williamsburg location is our carne asada super burrito,” Cleghorn told Greenpointers, adding that the most popular choice in Rockaway is the chicken super burrito. “People in Williamsburg love steak,” he laughed.

“Similar to the Rockaway location, we will always have an ever evolving specials menu that will keep our customers engaged,” Cleghorn said.

The website’s menu says to check social media for weekly specials. Last week, Super Burrito’s Instagram page highlighted a “Quesabirria Dankwrap” only available at the Williamsburg location. Cleghorn said that customers really love The Dankwrap, which is Super Burrito’s take on the Taco Bell classic Crunchwrap supreme.

Super Burrito is currently open in Williamsburg everyday 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.