Bk Backyard Bar ((86 N. 11th St.), a sports bar in Williamsburg previously named Tailgate, is hosting U.S. Open Tennis Championship watch parties throughout the tournament featuring giveaways, interactive games, live DJs, and the popular Honey Deuce cocktail.
To celebrate the U.S. Open finals this weekend, Bk Backyard has shared its recipe for the Honey Deuce, the official U.S. Open cocktail. See how to serve this refreshing drink below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Bk Backyard Bar’s U.S. Open Honey Deuce Cocktail
Ingredients
1 1/4 ounces of Grey Goose vodka
3 ounces of fresh-squeezed lemonade
1/2 ounce of Chambord
Crushed ice
Honeydew melon
Directions
- Use a melon baller to create two honeydew melon balls. (Best if slightly frozen.)
- Put two melon balls on a skewer and set aside.
- Fill a chilled U.S. Open highball glass (or other highball glass) with crushed ice.
- Add Grey Goose vodka.
- Top with lemonade.
- Top with Chambord.
- Garnish with skewer of honeydew melon balls and enjoy!