Bk Backyard Bar ((86 N. 11th St.), a sports bar in Williamsburg previously named Tailgate, is hosting U.S. Open Tennis Championship watch parties throughout the tournament featuring giveaways, interactive games, live DJs, and the popular Honey Deuce cocktail.

To celebrate the U.S. Open finals this weekend, Bk Backyard has shared its recipe for the Honey Deuce, the official U.S. Open cocktail. See how to serve this refreshing drink below and find last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Bk Backyard’s U.S. Open Honey Deuce Cocktail. Photo: Bk Backyard Bar.

Ingredients

1 1/4 ounces of Grey Goose vodka

3 ounces of fresh-squeezed lemonade

1/2 ounce of Chambord

Crushed ice

Honeydew melon



Directions