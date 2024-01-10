Café Zouave (759 Grand St.) opened last month in Williamsburg. The new French eatery is a refreshing reiteration of the traditional French bistros of yesteryear that does not take itself too seriously.

French bistro appetizers, like goat cheese salad and cheese and charcuterie, from Café Zouave. Photo: Café Zouave

Owner Jeremie Carrier is no stranger to the neighborhood. He has run Williamsburg’s Miss Favela (57 S 5th St.), a lively Brazilian restaurant, for the past 15 years. Carrier also ran Greenpoint’s now-shuttered Slick Willie (179 Meserole Ave.), the local bar and grill named after one of the neighborhood’s most infamous residents, the bank robber Willie Sutton.

Café Zouave is Carrier’s third establishment in North Brooklyn, and possibly the one he is most excited about. “I am so very happy to own my first French place,” the French native told Greenpointers.

The interior of the newly-opened French bistro, Café Zouave, in Williamsburg. Photo: Café Zouave

Café Zouave’s menu is a reflection of Carrier’s love for French bistro classics. Chef Pierre Landet, who also hails from France, worked with Carrier to create a menu of classic specialities like beef bourguignon, mussels mariniere, onion soup, escargots, steak tartare, and goat cheese salad, plus cheese and charcuterie boards.

Several sandwich options are offered Friday through Sunday until 5 p.m., and brunch selections are available on weekends until 5 p.m. The sandwich options include one with merguez, a pan bagnat, a classic one with ham and gruyere, a veggie one, and a croque monsieur. The brunch menu features eggs Benedict, eggs Florentine, and French toast.

v

Steak tartare at Café Zouave. Photo: Café Zouave

These dishes come at a comparatively reasonable cost for the neighborhood, with every menu item ranging from $10 to $28. The wine list is also not too pricey with several bottles hovering between $37 and $39.

During Café Zouave’s dinner service Tuesday through Friday, there are specials that include one French bistro classic plus a glass of wine or beer. The Tuesday dinner special includes chicken basquaise and a glass for $24. On Wednesdays, beef bourguignon and a glass is $28. On Thursdays, steak frites and a glass is also $28. On Fridays, mussels mariniere with a glass is $24.

Happy Hour is Tuesday through Friday, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., and features two for one drinks and $1 oysters. Plus, the bistro offers live music during brunch on select Sundays.

The foosball table and couches in the back room at Café Zouave in Williamsburg. Photo: Café Zouave

Café Zouave’s vibe is welcoming and not at all pretentious. The front room offers a long bar with a TV and high top tables opposite it. An even larger back room has many regular tables with cozy banquettes, plus couches and even a foosball table.