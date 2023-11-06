A hub for Lower East Side nightlife is coming to Greenpoint.

Ray’s, which first opened in 2019, will expand with a second location, setting up shop in the equally infamous space on Lorimer Street that most recently housed the short-lived restaurant, Cool World.

The bar’s celeb pedigree precedes it, as it’s partially owned by actors Justin Theroux and Nicholas Braun (about half the cast of Succession frequents the area already, so I guess the arrival of Braun makes sense).

Despite the aesthetic trappings of a dive bar, Ray’s functions as a place to see and be seen (a Vogue profile from 2020 touts Gigi Hadid, Dave Chappelle, and Antoni Porowski as visitors) and lines aren’t uncommon.

Clubbier spots like Ponyboy and Twins Lounge have emerged in recent years as a counterpoint to Greenpoint’s generally sedate nightlife scene, so will Ray’s be the thing to break the 905 Lorimer Curse?

No opening date has been given, so stay tuned for more updates.