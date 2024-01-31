Love is in the air in North Brooklyn! The neighborhood offers many ways to mark Valentine’s Day this year, with options at some of the neighborhood’s more romantic spots like Fulgurances and Chez Ma Tante and some less likely candidates like Bk Backyard and Grimm Ales.

Check out all the ways to show your love in (and to) North Brooklyn!

Cecily

Newcomer Cecily (80 Franklin St.), a restaurant from three Brooklyn locals, is opening its doors in honor of Valentine’s Day, (even though the restaurant is normally closed on Wednesdays).

On February 14, Cecily will be offering an à la carte menu featuring special items like baked oysters, champagne by the glass, and chocolate dessert. Reservations are now available via OpenTable from 5:30 p.m. until 10:45 p.m.

Chez Ma Tante

Feast at Chez Ma Tante (90 Calyer St.) before the bistro temporarily closes on February 18 due to necessary repairs. For Valentine’s Day, the French-ish restaurant is offering a decadent four-course meal, starting with oysters topped with citrus and caviar.

The next course is a choice of salmon tartare, crab salad, or squash, followed by a choice of grilled bass, duck a l’orange, or porcini ragu. For dessert, there’s chocolate cake, buttermilk panna cotta, or maple creme brulee.

Fulgurances

Greenpoint’s Fulgurances Laundromat (132 Franklin St.), known for decadent tasting menus and a rotating repertoire of resident chefs, is hosting two Valentine’s Day dinners on February 13 and February 14 with a “fun extended tasting menu.”

The tasting menu costs $125 per person, and reservations can be secured on Resy.

Lingo

Lingo (27 Greenpoint Ave.), on Greenpoint’s own restaurant row, is hosting its first Valentine’s Day dinner with a prix fixe menu priced at $115 per person.

The special menu starts with truffle egg, followed by a Beau Soleil oyster, dashi creme sesame cones, binchotan-seared hamachi crudo, and grilled honey gem lettuce. The next course is a choice of seared brown butter scallops or Niman Ranch beef tenderloin Wellington. For dessert, Lingo is serving Oishi strawberry cheesecake.

U Omakase

On Valentine’s Day, Greenpoint’s U Omakase (173 Greenpoint Ave.) is offering one exclusive seating and an expanded chef’s tasting menu.

The special 16-course meal costs $149 a person and will also include sake, additional wine offerings, and a champagne toast. Reservations are now available on OpenTable.

Lovebirds

Greenpoint’s new wine bar and bistro, Lovebirds (211 Nassau Ave.), was not going to let a holiday focused on lovebirds pass without doing something special.

The cozy newcomer is offering a prix fixe menu for $95 per person with the option to add wine pairing from February 14 through February 18. To reserve, send Lovebirds a message on Instagram, call 347-599-0176, or email 211nassau@gmail.com.

Sereneco

A chocolate brownie at Sereneco, on the Valentine’s Day menu. Photo: Briana Balducci

Sereneco (113 Franklin St.) is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $70 per person on Valentine’s Day.

The first course includes a choice of butternut squash soup, local burrata, or a beet salad, while the second course offers a choice of braised short ribs, seared cod, or risotto. For dessert, guests can choose a dark chocolate brownie, key lime pie, gelato, or sorbet.

Edy’s Grocer

Greenpoint’s local Lebanese market, Edy’s Grocer (136 Meserole Ave.), is hosting its third annual Valentine’s Day dinner. On February 14, two dining options are available at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

For the first time, the dinner will feature a Lebanese mezze bar menu prepared by Chef Edy and an appearance from Steak Diane for “extra drag zest.” Limited tickets are now available for $95 per person at this link.

Talea

Talea (87 Richardson St.) is hosting an alternative event called “Not Your Average Valentine’s Day Disco Bingo” on February 14 at 7 p.m. in their Williamsburg taproom.

The night will be hosted by drag queen Cherry Poppins and feature bingo, music from DJ Amanda, nibbles from NANA, delicious Talea brews, and incredible prizes from local NYC businesses.

This event is free to anyone over age 21. Bingo cards are a suggested $1 donation each with proceeds going to One Love Foundation. You can also purchase a Disco Themed table for your party to enjoy, including a number of bingo cards that can be reused round to round. General admission will be first-come, first-serve and include high-top tables and bar seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Grimm Ales

On February 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Grimm Ales (990 Metropolitan Ave.) is hosting a cookie decorating workshop led by Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza pastry chef, Hannah.

You can learn cookie decorating techniques from a pro, while enjoying your favorite Grimm beer. Each ticket includes five cookies to decorate, festive decorating supplies, a box to transport them in, and your first beverage.

Grimm will provide everything you will need including the cookies, icing, sprinkles, and a box. Everything is prepped before class, so there will be no baking or icing mixing required. There’s also an option to add additional cookies if you’d like more than five.

Bk Backyard Bar

Williamsburg sports bar Bk Backyard Bar (86 N 11th St.) is hosting a Galentine’s Day Sip and Paint event on February 13 when guests will paint the Eiffel Tower.

Tickets cost $45 per person and are available on Eventbrite. Doors open at 5 p.m., and painting begins at 7:30 p.m.

Greg’s Roses

Greg’s Roses at Bk Backyard. Photo: Greg’s

Greg Walsh is branching out once again. After years of Christmas tree stands and more recently, pumpkin patches, North Brooklyn’s beloved Santa-lookalike is having another holiday pop-up, this time, focused on Valentine’s Day.

Greg’s Roses pops up from February 9 to February 14, from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. at Bk Backyard Bar (86 N 11th St). The shop will sell a selection of long stem roses, bouquets, and centerpieces, among other gifts. Plus, there will be a Tunnel of Love photo op because what would a Greg’s pop-up be without photos?