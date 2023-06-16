Good afternoon, Greenpointers.

Though gloomy skies are ahead, between events for Pride Month, Father’s Day, and Juneteenth, there’s plenty to celebrate in North Brooklyn this weekend.

For more specific Father’s Day events, we have a handy local guide here.

A colorful new hangout spot, Hide and Seek, just opened on Manhattan Avenue, and the team behind Aldama just launched a new seafood pop-up. Grimm Artisanal Ales will soon open a New Haven-style pizzeria — challenging the dominance of our New York City pies.

If all this talk about food makes you hungry, check out our latest Community Cookbook recipe.

We took a look back at the ordination of Reverend Ann Kansfield from Greenpoint Reformed Church. After criticism from the community, Music Hall of Williamsburg canceled a controversial event that was set to feature the far-right Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens.

McGuinness Boulevard was the issue that everyone was talking about this week. A meeting with DOT yesterday morning, and a march later that evening both saw big turnouts.

A one-of-a-kind event features a weekly dance party on the Williamsburg Bridge — you read that right. Domino Park Greenmarket is back for another season. An honest passenger hopes to reach a kind-hearted cab driver.

In and around North Brooklyn

Much of this week’s reporting from other outlets centered on the battle over McGuinness Boulevard: HellGate, THE CITY, Streetsblog NYC, and News12, just to name a few.

And in non-McGuinness Boulevard news:

From ABC7: $70M facility unveiled in Brooklyn to raise amount of renewable energy in NYC.