Coming on the heels of the City’s DOT decision to move forward with a redesign of McGuinness Boulevard (dubbed a “road diet”), community members of various opinions will make their voices heard this Thursday with an oppositional meeting in the morning, and a Make McGuinness Safe march later in the evening.

McGuinness Boulevard and the potential for a redesign has long been a divisive issue in the community. Proponents of the redesign, which the DOT announced will reduce a lane of traffic in either direction to add more parking and bike lanes, say that the road diet is necessary to address the numerous fatalities and injuries that have occurred on the major thoroughfare over the years, as the plan will reduce speeding and improve visibility for both drivers and pedestrians alike.

McGuinness Boulevard before and after the redesign. Image via DOT.

Critics fear that the reduction of traffic could impact local businesses and divert traffic to smaller side streets, as well as hinder access to emergency services, however, the DOT notes in their plan that fire trucks will be encouraged to use the bike lanes to bypass traffic when necessary.

A town hall with the DOT, hosted by Keep McGuinness Moving, will take place this Thursday, June 15, starting at 8:45 a.m. The meeting is in-person only, so stop by Broadway Stages (279 Monitor Street) if you’re opposed to the plan.

If the redesign excites you, then the Make McGuinness Safe march at 6 p.m. will be more your speed. Meet at the intersection of Bayard and McGuinness.

Whichever option moves you, with these events on Thursday, no one can claim that they never got an opportunity to share their opinion. If our comments section indicates anything, Greenpointers readers are certainly a spirited, opinionated bunch. So make that energy count!