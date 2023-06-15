Disco isn’t dead, but paying a cover fee is. And the Williamsburg Bridge isn’t just for views of the Domino Sugar sign, distressing 7SoulsDeep graffiti, and reveling in having phone service on the subway anymore. At least if Kinderdisco has anything to say about it.

Since May, the series has been popping up in the midpoint between pedestrian and bike paths for weekly sunset concerts and dance parties with live DJs Alec Tone, CЯSPY, and friends. And, like clockwork, it’s back this Thursday.

From 7 to 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 (a changeup from their typical Wednesday “booking” due to weather), the aforementioned DJs will be taking the stage bridge along with sets from Austin Hennessey and Superfed. No RSVP or ticket fees are required, just show up!

Here’s a taste of what you can expect courtesy of last week’s party:

The group has produced pop-ups on the L train, in McCarren Park, and beyond.

