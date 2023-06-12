A new coffee shop and bar has quietly opened at 593 Manhattan Avenue, though with its colorful interiors and live music, the vibe is anything but subdued.

Hide and Seek comes from “a group of new and old friends all with years of experience and a shared passion creating a relaxed environment our guests can call their home away from home.”

“We will open our cafe daily at 7am serving coffee treats from La Colombe along with pastries, assorted quiches, croissants, baguette sandwiches and empanadas…” the team continued via email. “At night we will be having local DJ’s Thurs-Saturday and will provide a relaxed lounge experience for our guests to enjoy our cocktails, old world wines, and local draft beers.”