Father’s Day is this weekend, and there’s no better place to spend it than the Open Air Fair, which will be bustling with a fun, family-friendly, and diverse assortment of activities at 2 Noble St. on June 17 and 18. But first, let’s look back at this past weekend.

Coming out of the Canada-wildfire-induced haze, the Open Air Fair on June 10 and 11 embraced the chill vibes for a weekend of creative energy and artistic expression in the presence of local makers, artisans, and small businesses while also celebrating the return of Greenpoint Open Studios.

The positive energy was flowing thanks to music by Dusty & Nasty, a DJ duo featuring Greenpointers’ very own former content manager, Megan Pennman. The pair played the soundtrack to eats by Jubilee Marketplace and interactive art. Steve Wasterval, a local artist known for hiding miniature paintings around the neighborhood, planted a small hunt at the fair for a few lucky folks to find, while muralist Estrella Munoz created a live painting of the fair to capture the vibes in the moment.

This weekend, June 17 and 18, the Open Air Fair will become an easygoing destination for non-trad dads from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 2 Noble St.!

While admiring the lawn is not exactly a Brooklyn activity, you can nurture dad’s rustic roots with Make Thyme for Dad, an herb-satchet-making activity featuring thyme, lavender, and other seasonal herbs from Eagle Street Rooftop Farm. Have a dad who’s not the pumping iron type? An inclusive Yoga Block Party is popping up on Saturday at 12:30 — RSVP for a free 60-minute flow featuring Afrohouse, beats, vibes, and community togetherness. And for dads with little ones in tow, the Greenpoint YMCA will be back hosting arts and crafts on Sunday.

v

This weekend’s music lineup includes DJ Celo who will be spinning on Saturday and turntablist and sound artist Maria Chávez who will be holding it down on Sunday.

And, as always, there will be no shortage of fine goods and gifts like jewelry, vintage clothing, artisan candles, and ceramics; tasty food and snacks from bakeries like Brooklyn Dough House, chocolatiers like SASS (cannabis and mushroom infused), specialty food makers like Crazy Uncle Reds, and much more.

BECOME A VENDOR!

We’re doing this every weekend until September 24th and are looking for the most talented makers, food purveyors, artists, and designers to join us! Just sign up here!