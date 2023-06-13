You probably already know about the farmers’ markets at McCarren Park and McGolrick Park, but venture further into Williamsburg, and another one awaits!
As a seasonal market, the greenmarket at Domino Park is back for another round, at a new location — S. 1st Street between Kent Avenue and River Street. The market, which first started in 2021, will run on Sundays, until November 19.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., so get there early to get your hands on the freshest produce and products that local vendors have to offer, including:
- Francesca’s Bakery Breads and baked goods from Passaic County, NJ
- Liberty Farms Certified Organic vegetables, chicken, eggs, and certified-animal welfare and pasture-raised lamb, pork, and beef from Columbia County, NY
- R&R Produce Growers Vegetables from Orange County, NY
- Tucker Farms Cut Flowers from Burlington & Monmouth County, NJ