You probably already know about the farmers’ markets at McCarren Park and McGolrick Park, but venture further into Williamsburg, and another one awaits!

As a seasonal market, the greenmarket at Domino Park is back for another round, at a new location — S. 1st Street between Kent Avenue and River Street. The market, which first started in 2021, will run on Sundays, until November 19.

The market will be open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., so get there early to get your hands on the freshest produce and products that local vendors have to offer, including: