Greenpoint’s Greta Coffee and Kitchen (204 Nassau Ave.) is a woman-owned, neighborhood cafe serving Israeli and Mediterranean dishes and locally roasted specialty coffee. The name, Greta, is a nod to the owner’s grandmother, who owned a family restaurant in Tel Aviv in the 1940s.

For this week’s Community Cookbook addition, Greta has shared a recipe for Falafel Crumble Salad. Greta told Greenpointers that the salad is vibrant, flavorful, and “the perfect dish for a hot summer night.”

See the recipe for Greta’s Falafel Crumble Salad below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.

Greta’s Falafel Crumble Salad. Photo @ranadozyul, Food styling @libertyfennel.

Greta’s Falafel Crumble Salad

Ingredients

2 cups of dry chickpeas, soaked overnight

1 ½ cups of mixed herbs: parsley, mint and cilantro (1 cup for falafel crumble and ½ as salad garnish)

1 yellow onion, chopped

4 garlic cloves, chopped

1 teaspoon of cumin

½ teaspoon of paprika

½ cup of tahini paste

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

¾ cup of cold water

1 cucumber

1 tomato

½ cup of shredded red cabbage

½ cup of shredded green cabbage

Pickles, cut into cubes

Salt

Directions

Falafel Crumble

Drain the chickpeas and blend in a food processor with 1 cup of mixed herbs, onion, garlic, cumin, paprika and salt. Oil a baking sheet and spread the falafel mixture 1/8” thick. Drizzle olive oil on the top. Bake at 350F for about 35 minutes until golden and crispy.

Tahini

Mix tahini paste, lemon juice, salt (about ¼ tsp) and cold water. Mix until the tahini paste has a creamy consistency, add water as needed, and continue to mix.

Salad Assembly