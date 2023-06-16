Greenpoint’s Greta Coffee and Kitchen (204 Nassau Ave.) is a woman-owned, neighborhood cafe serving Israeli and Mediterranean dishes and locally roasted specialty coffee. The name, Greta, is a nod to the owner’s grandmother, who owned a family restaurant in Tel Aviv in the 1940s.
For this week’s Community Cookbook addition, Greta has shared a recipe for Falafel Crumble Salad. Greta told Greenpointers that the salad is vibrant, flavorful, and “the perfect dish for a hot summer night.”
See the recipe for Greta’s Falafel Crumble Salad below and see last week’s Community Cookbook recipe here.
Greta’s Falafel Crumble Salad
Ingredients
2 cups of dry chickpeas, soaked overnight
1 ½ cups of mixed herbs: parsley, mint and cilantro (1 cup for falafel crumble and ½ as salad garnish)
1 yellow onion, chopped
4 garlic cloves, chopped
1 teaspoon of cumin
½ teaspoon of paprika
½ cup of tahini paste
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
¾ cup of cold water
1 cucumber
1 tomato
½ cup of shredded red cabbage
½ cup of shredded green cabbage
Pickles, cut into cubes
Salt
Directions
Falafel Crumble
- Drain the chickpeas and blend in a food processor with 1 cup of mixed herbs, onion, garlic, cumin, paprika and salt.
- Oil a baking sheet and spread the falafel mixture 1/8” thick.
- Drizzle olive oil on the top.
- Bake at 350F for about 35 minutes until golden and crispy.
Tahini
- Mix tahini paste, lemon juice, salt (about ¼ tsp) and cold water.
- Mix until the tahini paste has a creamy consistency, add water as needed, and continue to mix.
Salad Assembly
- Spread the tahini at the bottom of the plate.
- In a bowl, mix the chopped tomatoes, cucumbers, cabbage, and pickles, and season with salt, pepper, olive oil and lemon juice.
- Place on top of the tahini
- Place falafel crumble on top.
- Garnish with ½ cup of the mixed herbs .
- Enjoy!