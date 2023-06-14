Father’s Day is Sunday, June 18 and North Brooklyn offers a host of ways to celebrate and spoil the dads, grandpas, and father figures in our lives. This list of activities taps everything from breweries to bowling and even the Greenpointers Open Air Fair. Check out our best bets for Father’s Day weekend in North Brooklyn below.

Grab a Beer at a Local Brewery

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company.

Threes Brewing

Threes Brewing’s Greenpoint location (113 Franklin St.) opened in 2017, on a strip of Franklin Avenue with several other fun bars and restaurants. Threes is known for their approachable beers that balance simplicity and complexity — in other words, easy-drinking beers. Their beers are sold in over 150 bars, restaurants and shops across New York.

The IPAs are especially good. Try one of the best sellers, the smooth and refreshing Logical Conclusion at one of the brewery’s several sidewalk tables.

EBBS Taproom

Williamsburg’s EBBS Taproom (182 N 8th St) offers a variety of craft beers on tap. The cheeky Brooklyn-based brand’s founders created a casual, low-key environment perfect for hanging out with Dad.

EBBS also serves Fountain Hard Seltzer, cocktails, and wine. The food menu consists of dad-approved bar food like pretzels, wings, hot dogs, and sliders, plus snacks like sour cream and onion dip, pickles, olives, chips, and nuts.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company

Greenpoint Beer and Ale Company (1150 Manhattan Ave.) is tucked away in the quiet northernmost section of the neighborhood. Approaching Greenpoint Beer feels like being transported to a tranquil New England summer town as the water rushes past, and the fun, laid-back vibe of the brewery’s rooftop welcomes you.

Greenpoint Beer and Ale specializes in small batch ales, lagers, and beers and also offers delicious comfort food. Try an appetizer like the tempura broccoli or Chinese pork dumplings before digging into a burger from Paisano’s Butcher Shop. It pairs nicely with one of their most popular pale ales, the New Kids on the Block.

Get Active!

Vital’s rock climbing wall. Photo: Vital’s Instagram

Bury the Hatchet

Bury the Hatchet (25 Noble Street) offers Greenpoint’s very own axe-throwing arena. Dad jokes aside, let your father get some aggression out in a safe and fun way. Two hour sessions cost $52 per person, but if dad needs to bury the hatchet, this is a small price to pay. If he loves it, he can even join a league.

The Gutter

If Dad’s a bowler (or even if he’s not), he’ll love spending time with you at The Gutter (200 N. 14th St.), a fun bowling alley with vintage vibes and eight hardwood lanes in Williamsburg. The Gutter has eight hardwood lanes. This bowling alley is not fancy and has good beer. The Gutter also offers leagues if Dad doesn’t want to leave.

Vital

Dads that can’t make it to the mountain can get to Vital (221 N 14th St.), a gym with its own rock climbing wall right here in North Brooklyn. Purchase a single day pass so he can try it out, or if you’re feeling generous, get a five or ten day punch pass.

Treat Dad to a Steak

The porterhouse from Amber Steakhouse. Photo: Amber Steakhouse’s Instagram

Amber Steakhouse

Enjoy the food and quality bonding time at Amber Steakhouse (119 Nassau Ave), which claims to be Greenpoint’s first and only steakhouse. If you’re lucky, he’ll split the 48 oz. Porterhouse for two with you. Amber also has an extensive wine and bourbon list to round out a decadent experience.

Mitica

Mitica (222 Franklin St.), a new upscale Mexican spot in Greenpoint’s old Anella space has been described as “something of a Mexican steakhouse.” In addition to Mexican cuisine like aguachile, the Mitica’s menu contains tomahawk steaks, pork shank with mashed potatoes, and duck breast risotto.

St. Anselm

St. Anselm (355 Metropolitan Ave.) has great steak and a great atmosphere. The restaurant, next to and owned by Spuyten Duyvil’s Joe Carroll, would be the perfect place to enjoy a nice dinner and cap off the night with an amaro next door.

Visit the Greenpointers Open Air Fair!

Greenpointers Open Air Fair. Photo: Julia Moak

This weekend’s Open Air Fair will be bustling with fun, family-friendly activities at 2 Noble Street on June 17 and 18. One special activity offered this weekend comes from Eagle Street Rooftop Farm, complete with a Dad joke. “Make Thyme for Dad” is an herb-satchet-making activity featuring thyme, lavender, and other seasonal herbs from the local rooftop farm.