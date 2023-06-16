Residents, activists, and elected officials alike gathered at the corner of Bayard Street and McGuinness Boulevard on Thursday evening to kick off a rally and march down the notorious thoroughfare.

Supporters of the Make McGuinness Safe movement, many of whom held up signs with the names of those who had been killed on the street, solemnly noted the deliberate choice of the spot, as that particular intersection was where beloved local teacher Matthew Jensen was killed in 2021.

The evening’s march served as a rebuttal to an earlier, oppositional meeting hosted at Broadway Stages that morning. The meeting ostensibly functioned as a town hall with DOT officials and other electeds, though some Make McGuinness Safe supporters said they were barred from entering.

“The status quo is literally killing us,” said Council Member Lincoln Restler ahead of the march. “We demand change.” The council member noted that while there was room to find more common ground as the DOT finalizes the redesign, he was unwilling to compromise on the plan’s overall vision of street safety.

State Senator Kristen Gonzalez started her speech by leading a chant to “Make McGuinness Safe.”

“Our collective voices are louder than the dissenters right now,” she said, “I am so, so tired, and I know you are too, of seeing how corporations want to put their profits over people’s lives.”

“We’ve been coming out here for over 15 years, trying to get this street to be improved,” said Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, who noted that while this particular campaign sprung up a couple of years ago, neighbors have long experienced the violent effects of having such a busy street in a relatively residential neighborhood.

Over the past decade, three people have been killed in crashes on McGuinness, and between 2016 to 2020, at least 230 pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers alike have sustained injuries, according to data from the DOT.

“Matt’s death reignited a movement that had existed already. This existed. This community hated McGuinness Boulevard in the 1950s when it was built and they tore down 500 homes to do it and displace our neighbors, and Robert Moses didn’t care,” said Bronwyn Breitner, an activist with Make McGuinness Safe whose children were taught by Jensen at PS 110.

McGuinness Boulevard used to be a smaller street called Oakland Street, which was widened after the Pulaski Bridge opened. “All of the houses on the east side of Oakland Street and all the houses from Driggs Ave to the BQE were condemned by the City to allow for the new grand boulevard,” we wrote in 2019. “Some residents tried to fight but their utilities were cut off and resistance proved futile.”

This time, however, it doesn’t seem like the Greenpoint of the 2020s is doomed to the same fate as the Greenpoint of the 1950s. Whatever happens, Greenpoint locals across the spectrum of opinions have been loud and clear with their beliefs.