It’s a busy time in June with many community events to celebrate. First, we’re sending love and celebratory vibes to all our neighborhood dads for Father’s Day! There’s also PRIDE and Juneteenth, inspiring a whole weekend of excellent options for activity. Kick off the weekend with laughs and good times while supporting Black women in comedy. Celebrate Juneteenth with a backyard BBQ, head to the Parkhouse for their first anniversary, and discover local makers and artisans for a PRIDE edition market. And if Dad happens to be a Deadhead, it’s the perfect weekend to bring the kids to their first concert! Scroll through and plan out the weekend with these stellar event options.

Friday, June 16

Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest presents “Naturally Funny!”

Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughter as the 4th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest presents “Naturally Funny!” Join us at The Gutter Bar on Friday, June 16, from 9 to 11 p.m. for an evening that celebrates the incredible talent and life experiences of black women in comedy. Hosted by the hilarious Dara Jemmott, this event promises to bring the house down with a fantastic lineup featuring Meka Mo, Ne Izima, Lol Brielle, Hey ShantaQ, Nica Russell, Saya Meads, and headliner Toni Byrd. Arrive early to secure the best seating, and don’t forget to support the bar. Tickets are $24 HERE.

Saturday, June 17

Free Movie Weekend at Stuart Cinema & Cafe

Greenpoint’s Stuart Cinema & Cafe (79 West Street) invites you to a FREE Movie Weekend on June 17-18! As a celebration of summer films and a testament to their ongoing support for independent theaters, Stuart Cinema, New York’s first Black Latina-owned movie theater led by Emelyn Stuart, is teaming up with Pluto TV to bring you an unforgettable cinematic experience. Enjoy a selection of various screenings throughout the weekend, completely free of charge. And that’s not all! As a bonus, moviegoers will receive complimentary popcorn and fun swag. Find showtimes and movies listed on the cinema website, and reserve your tickets by emailing StuartCinemaCafe@gmail.com.

#TheBBQ Comes Back to Greenpoint at ELM Foundation

This Saturday, the summer’s highly anticipated backyard BBQ event, #TheBBQ, is happening on Juneteenth Weekend from 3 to 11 p.m. Make your way to ELM Foundation at 191 N14th Street to join the crowd from NYC and beyond for a day filled with good people, tasty food, and nonstop music. This 21+ event, hosted by Mouse Jones, featuring music by Silva Soundz, Buka, Blk ID Twins, Milhouse, DJ ClassicNewWave, DJ Code Blue, and DJ Chill, will surely be a hit. Please note that outside food and beverages are not permitted. Stay tuned to @THEBBQ_ for more updates, and celebrate Juneteenth in style. Tickets are $40 HERE.

Celebrate the First Anniversary of McCarren Parkhouse

Celebrate a full year of incredible moments at McCarren Parkhouse with an all-day anniversary party on Saturday. Join the festivities at the Parkhouse surrounded by their stellar team and prepare for a day filled with music as Jonathan Toubin kicks off early in the afternoon, followed by Eamms DJ Crew later that evening. Enjoy drink specials throughout the day while indulging in the offerings from Club Club Sandwich, Blank Street, OddFellows Ice Cream, and McCarren Park Bar.

Sunday, June 18

Explore the Brooklyn Brewery Bazaar Makers Showcase

Celebrate Pride with the Brooklyn Brewery Bazaar: P.R.I.D.E. edition, a vibrant maker’s market showcasing the community’s incredible handcrafted artisan work. Head by this Sunday from 12:30 to 7 p.m. at The Brooklyn Brewery to enjoy free admission to browse and support diverse vendors offering their unique creations. There’s something for everyone from @agave.glass to @zerowastedaniel, @wafelsanddinges food truck, and many more. Take advantage of this opportunity to discover and celebrate local talent at this special Pride edition of the Brooklyn Brewery Bazaar. Register for free HERE.

Treat the Whole Fam to “The Music of Grateful Dead for Kids”

Is Dad a Deadhead? Then get ready for an exciting Father’s Day celebration filled with music as The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents “The Music of Grateful Dead for Kids” featuring Tiberius. This family concert series brings the iconic music of the Grateful Dead to a new generation of music lovers and offers a unique experience for children aged ten and under, combining games, movement, stories, and, most importantly, the opportunity to rock out and have fun while exploring their creativity. This event is a fantastic way to introduce your kids to the magic of live music and create lasting memories together. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will support the Rex Foundation. Tickets are $16 HERE. (Kids under 1 enter free!)